WATCH: Return Of The Kingswell! Malta’s Viral OG Takes On The Alphabet Of Local Memes For His Grand Comeback

It had been a hot minute – 169 days, to be precise – but Daniel Dean Kingswell is back with another meme video that’s guaranteed to be shared all over the island’s interwebs. How do we know that? Because even in its first 24 hours, it did just that.

Alfabet Memes Maltin does exactly what it says on the tin, taking viewers through a Maltese viral video or meme for every letter of the alphabet.

Some of them are quite straightforward, like C being for “condom” in that classic Rubber Jolly video, or P being for Norman Lowell’s iconic “Presente”. Others are hilariously elaborate, like R kicking off a hasty “aRRoganti” in that instantly recognisable prank call.

Uploaded on Wednesday just in time for the public holiday, the video quickly gathered over 2,000 views, but we’re sure that in typical Kingswell fashion, that number will quickly increase even more.

In fact, don’t mind me – I need to go and rewatch it all over again a couple of times.

