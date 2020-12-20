د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Are You Setting A New Year’s Resolution? Let Us Know!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It has been a very strange and irregular 2020. The pandemic has created a scenario in which countless people around the world are experiencing great changes to their lives. In many ways, it has also given people the time to rethink their priorities or even take up new passions in life – like cooking or gardening for example.

As the New Year is just around the corner, it is a tradition to create a resolution for ourselves – a promise to do something or be better as a new year dawns (even if we forget said resolutions by the second week of January).

This year, we want to know what sort of resolutions you are thinking of making – or if you are even making a resolution at all!

Tag your friends!

READ NEXT: MOAS Donates Gifts To Unaccompanied Minors In Malta For Christmas

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK