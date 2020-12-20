Are You Setting A New Year’s Resolution? Let Us Know!

It has been a very strange and irregular 2020. The pandemic has created a scenario in which countless people around the world are experiencing great changes to their lives. In many ways, it has also given people the time to rethink their priorities or even take up new passions in life – like cooking or gardening for example.

As the New Year is just around the corner, it is a tradition to create a resolution for ourselves – a promise to do something or be better as a new year dawns (even if we forget said resolutions by the second week of January).

This year, we want to know what sort of resolutions you are thinking of making – or if you are even making a resolution at all!