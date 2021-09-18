SURVEY: An Election Is Coming – What Are The Important Issues For You?

The next year is set to be an eventful one for Malta with an election just around the corner.

Over five years since Lovin Malta’s inception, the country has evolved with more and more people tuned in to the daily happenings on the islands, whether that’s the latest news, political analysis, or human interest stories.

Now, we want to hear from you, our readers to get a better feel of what you think are the most important issues in the country, which political direction you’re leaning, and what you think Lovin Malta can do to improve.

All answers will be kept completely anonymous. We look forward to seeing what you have to say!