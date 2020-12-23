د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

SURVEY: Do You Think Malta’s Party-Owned TV Stations Should Be Shut Down?

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

As the national debate about party-owned stations heats up, it’s time to have your say on the matter: Should Net TV and One TV be shut down?

For the past 30 years, Malta’s broadcasting has been dominated by two TV stations that are directly owned by our main political parties.

The stations create a big financial strain on the political parties, but both sides believe that without their own platform, their message will be drowned out.

Lovin Malta is campaigning to bring an end to party-owned stations and will file a Constitutional case next year, arguing that Article 119 of the Constitution demands impartiality from all of Malta’s broadcasting.

But before we go ahead, we’d like to hear what our readers think about this issue.

Scroll down to answer this short survey and share your thoughts.

Tag someone who needs to take this survey

READ NEXT: Are You Setting A New Year’s Resolution? Let Us Know!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK