SURVEY: Let’s Talk About Sex In Malta, Give Us Your Anonymous Thoughts

Malta’s government has a notorious history of putting sexual and reproductive health at the very bottom of the agenda, just take a look at the Sexual Health Policy situation for some extra confirmation… if you really need it. So, Lovin Malta has made the collective decision to gather some of our own data to try and understand the sexual habits of Maltese people of all ages, genders and sexual orientations.

Now, we want to hear what you have to say about the situation of sex in different aspects of the island. Be it education, health or behaviour – we want to know it all, kind of. Your suggestions have the power to make a real difference so feel free to take this survey (completely anonymously) and let us know what you think about sexual and reproductive health and education on the island.

Here’s a list of prices, info and places to buy contraception in Malta just in case you need it. Share this with your friends