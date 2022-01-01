SURVEY: What Will Malta Look Like In 2022?

As we take a deep breath and look back at the year we’ve just been through, it’s also time to reflect on the future.

What will Malta look like in 2022? Will life finally return to normal after a two-year-long pandemic or will we see fresh measures implemented?

And beyond the pandemic, Malta will be heading for a general election, with issues like greylisting still looming large over the country. Who do you think will come out on top?

We also saw cannabis reform finally introduced, but what other major reforms would you like to see implemented in 2022?

Let us know what you think will happen in our brief survey below.