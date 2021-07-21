Volt Malta Co-President: ONE And NET Should Stop Being Regulated By Company Law

Freedom of the press is fundamental for any democracy, however, when media stations are owned by a political party, the risk of abuse in the media landscape increases substantially, and not just by being able to present their own party in the best light possible, their opponents in the worst, and call it news.

Finances of media stations, even those owned by a political party, are regulated by company law, not party financing law. This is a serious issue.

The manner in which political parties receive funding is regulated by the Political Party Financing Act, which requires increased due diligence the higher the donatiomarkn, and requires the donation records, and financial accounts to be published yearly.

If a party media station receives money from a business, it does not count as a donation to the party by law but effectively is in practice. So we already are not seeing the full financial picture of parties that own media stations.

Furthermore, the political party can employ its own members through their political party media station, and pay them to work for the party’s interests, under company law. Worth also keeping in mind that both media-station owning parties have not published audited accounts in 10 (ONE) and 17 years respectively (NET).

Political party stations operate in two markets; the first is the conventional media market shared with every other media outlet with which they compete. The second is that of political influence.

Instead of making a direct donation to a political party, where any donation over €7,000 required a detailed report of the source by the party, someone may opt to give money to the media station for ‘advertising’. To see where the issues arise, imagine you were wealthy and wanted to influence national policy.