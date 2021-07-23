21 Seaside Restaurants That Makes Eating With A Sea View A Must In Malta

Summer is here, and we are more than hyped to spend the hot days near the sea. With scenic views abound, Malta offers the perfect backdrop for your long summer days and nights. Whether you’re planning to go out for a drink or are looking for a delicious dish, these are the 18 best places to savour a summer meal and have a few drinks while you enjoy Malta’s most stunning scenic views. Gozo

One80 Kitchen, Mġarr One of Malta’s most stunning seaside spots to savour a meal is Mġarr Yacht Marina in Gozo. The setting is perfect, with scenic views over Mġarr harbour giving you the true Gozo feel. One80’s unique dining concept allows you to share different-sized plates between family and friends, so you get to taste a bite from everything that appeals to you.

Ta’ Cenc Il-Kantra Lido, Bar & Restaurant, Mġarr ix-Xini A lovely ambiance in combination with an attentive team, Ta’ Cenc il-Kantra Lido is the place to be. Take a seat in the shadow or on the open terrace and take in some of the most scenic views the island has to offer while you enjoy the mouth-watering food. Arzella, Marsalforn Good service, great value and a relaxing atmosphere: Arzella has it all. Head over for local cuisine and seafood, as well as several vegetarian options. What tops all this is the restaurant’s nice seafront location, which makes it dreamy to dine. Whether you stay inside or outside, the view is beautiful, and you’re located as close to the sea as it gets.

Otters Bistro & Lounge, Marsalforn Otters Bistro & Lounge offers Mediterranean dishes and fresh fish and steaks from the grill, with spectacular sea views. The place transforms into a lido in summer, offering deckchairs and a cocktail bar. The staff is superb and the setting is great, making Otters worth a visit.

North

Munchies, Mellieħa As the weather turns hotter, Munchies is one of the most wonderful places in the north to experience good food in spectacular surroundings. You’ll be delighted by the seafood and local cuisine on offer, and the stunning views of Mellieħa Bay is the stuff dreams are made of.

Singita Miracle Beach, Riviera The only restaurant on Għajn Tuffieħa beach offers the best views of the bay. Descend the stairs towards the beach and find Singita Miracle Beach on your right, where the blue of the sea meets Singita’s terrace. As the sun slowly sets, the soft light of candles and lanterns creates a chill and romantic atmosphere. Some argue it’s slightly overpriced, but the location absolutely makes up for it. Head here for dinner on a summer night or take a break from the beach on a hot sunny day.

Ray’s Lido, Mellieħa Ray’s Lido on Little Armier in Mellieħa offers tasty food at a great summer location. If you’re in need of a break from the sun, just sit back on a comfortable sunbed or find a table, as there is plenty of shade. Las Palmas, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq This fun and friendly restaurant in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq remains overseen by visitors, as the stunning seaside terrace lies hidden behind the restaurant – and that makes it all the more exclusive. Feel the breeze on the terrace while you admire the azure blue water, and relax as you order some tasty food.

Sliema & St. Julian’s

Chophouse, Tigné Point The superb location of The Chophouse makes for fantastic views of Valletta, which lies just across the harbour. This class restaurant does not disappoint, whether you stay in the modern dining room or on the terrace. With excellent service, wonderful views and incredibly tasty food, you don’t want to miss this. NAAR RestoBar, Balluta Bay With its prime location in Balluta Bay, NAAR RestoBar is practically on the water. Their great food and even better drinks make for an amazing experience – whether you head for happy hour with nachos and bites or a full meal on a breezy summer night. The beachy tunes will make you want to get up and boogie away.

Fresco’s Cafe & Restaurant A mellow local with views of Exiles Bay, Fresco’s Cafe & Restaurant offers pasta, pizzas and grills, as well as specialty coffee and cocktails. The staff will make sure you have a great experience, so you can enjoy a tasty meal with a view. Paradise Exiles Head over to Paradise Exiles for the vibe and the view. Though the staff and service are not always the greatest, the tasty burgers with the iconic fries are to die for. If you are there for a drink and a bite, don’t miss out on the halloumi cheese sticks. Best of all, you can go for a quick dip while you wait – the sea is calling.

South

La Nostra Padrona, Marsaxlokk Located in the heart of Malta’s main fishing village Marsaxlokk, La Nostra Padrona offers views of the picturesque harbour with traditional luzzu. Specialised in seafood, they will present the best the Mediterranean has to offer, with fresh fish delivered daily from the boats. It doesn’t get better than that! Il Corsaro Ristorantino, Zurrieq At Il Corsaro Ristorantino in Zurrieq, you can be sure to be served seafood in glory. With great food and good quality wines, it is the staff’s passion to offer the very best that Italian cuisine has to offer. Though slightly pricey for small portions, the beautiful views are worth it. Carmen’s Bar, Siġġiewi A cosy snack bar situated in the bay of Għar Lapsi, Carmen’s Bar has a great view of the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea and the islet of Filfla. Enjoy seafood or a traditional Mediterranean meal as you sit back and relax. Foam & Fork, Marsascala Foam & Fork in Marsascala offers healthy and nourishing food that is made with love. The staff is great fun, and the funky interior and decoration makes for a great atmosphere. Head here for lunch while exploring Marsascala or enjoy a wonderful dinner with drinks.

Ta’ Rita Lapsi View Restaurant, Għar Lapsi Locally known as Ta’ Rita, Lapsi View is an iconic restaurant in Għar Lapsi. Dominating the location for over 30 years, Ta’ Rita holds stories and memories of long summers and great meals. Head here for a traditional Maltese meal – rabbit is a favourite. Valletta & The Three Cities

Il-Hnejja, Senglea Located on the Senglea Waterfront with views of the historic Birgu, Il-Hnejja is perfect for a Sunday lunch in Senglea or a beautiful summer night. The food is truly mouth-watering, the service is welcoming and friendly, and everything is well-priced. Enchanté Restaurant, Senglea Experience a meal against the beautiful backdrop of the Grand Harbour. With seafood full of flavour and service with a smile, Enchanté does its name justice. The selection of dishes is excellent, and there’s something for everyone: from simple to complex dishes, you will find something for your satisfaction. The Harbour Club The Harbour Club is inspired by Valletta’s Grand Harbour, and it provides its guests with a superb culinary experience. Enjoy the local dishes served in the historical converted warehouse. With exceptional service, high quality food and wines, and views of the harbour, you can be sure to have a brilliant time. Cockney’s, Valletta Imagine yourself sipping from a good glass of wine and savouring a delicious fish dish or a plate of pasta. If that sounds heavenly to you, add a spectacular view from Valletta’s Marsamxett Harbour, and that’s Cockney’s for you. Definitely not to be missed!

What is your favourite place to spend a long summer night? Let us know in the comments