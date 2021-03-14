د . إAEDSRر . س

A Feast Of Choices: Lovin Malta’s Comprehensive List Of Restaurants Selling Online Or Offering Deliveries In Malta

Malta’s restaurants have been forced to close, but many are finding ways to keep operating by selling online and offering pickups or deliveries. Lovin Malta is presenting a comprehensive list of all restaurants providing such services so that they’re easier to find in these semi-lockdown times.

It is now more important than ever that we need to support restaurants and so, we bring you this list as our way of helping restaurants that are struggling and need a much-needed boost to their businesses.

So next time you’re hungry at home or the office, take a look at this list of restaurants in the country that are offering some sort of delivery or takeaway service.

1. Paprika

2. Ta’ Kris Restaurant

3. Ayhan J

4. Ta’ Nardi

5. BulteelBakes

 

6. Peppi’s Restaurant

 

7. Stanjata

 

8. Sciacca Grill (Valletta & St. Julian’s)

9. Olive 3

10. Elia Café

11. Lolo’ Cafistro

 

12. The Fork And Cork

 

13. Ferdinand’s Bar & Burger

 

14. The Phoenicia At Home

 

15. Noodle Box by MedAsia

16. MedAsia Fusion Lounge

17. Sakura Japanese Cuisine & Lounge

 

18. Ichiban Japanese Burgers

 

19. Curry Box by MedAsia

 

20. Little Bones

 

21. Capricci Cafe

 

22. Tex Mex Bar & Grill (And Tex Mex South)

23. Emma’s Kitchen

 

24. Danny’s Kitchen & Deli

 

 

25. Ta’ Stringi Restaurant

 

26. Koza Dumplings

 

27. Ristorante La Vela

 

28. FRONT (Gozo)

 

 

29. Razzett Antik 1743

 

30. Pulcinella Cafe & Pizzeria

 

 

31. The Smokehouse

 

32. Ylee’s Snack Bar

 

33. The Golden Fork

 

34. King’s Gate Arms

 

35. Montekristo Pawlus

 

36. Monekristo Noosh

 

37. The Rare – Steakhouse And Grill

 

38. Sottovento

 

39. ĊikkulaЯti

 

40. Vault1

 

 

41. Il-Gabbana

 

42. Mandolina Bakes

 

43. Noni

 

44. SeBon Supperclub

 

45. Ocean Basket

 

46. NOVI Bar

 

47. Dine West

 

48. S&S Gourmet Caterers

 

 

 

49. The Pancake Parlour

 

50. La Nave Bistro

 

 

51. Mother India

 

52. Zen Sushi

 

53. Fgura United Clubhouse

 

54. New Life Bar & Restaurant

 

55. The Black Sheep Drink & Dine

 

56. Tiffany’s Bistro

 

57. Coast at Cassarini

 

 

58. The Avenue

 

59. Choco Kebab Cafe / Vegan Bar

 

60. Café G

 

61. Drift Meze/Cafe

 

62. Rubino

63. Alfresco

 

64. Iniala Harbour House

We are excited to announce that we are bringing our outstanding restaurant ION – The Harbour to your doorstep! You can…

Posted by Iniala Harbour House & Residences on Friday, 12 March 2021

