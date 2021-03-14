A Feast Of Choices: Lovin Malta’s Comprehensive List Of Restaurants Selling Online Or Offering Deliveries In Malta
Malta’s restaurants have been forced to close, but many are finding ways to keep operating by selling online and offering pickups or deliveries. Lovin Malta is presenting a comprehensive list of all restaurants providing such services so that they’re easier to find in these semi-lockdown times.
It is now more important than ever that we need to support restaurants and so, we bring you this list as our way of helping restaurants that are struggling and need a much-needed boost to their businesses.
So next time you’re hungry at home or the office, take a look at this list of restaurants in the country that are offering some sort of delivery or takeaway service.
1. Paprika
3. Ayhan J
4. Ta’ Nardi
5. BulteelBakes
7. Stanjata
8. Sciacca Grill (Valletta & St. Julian’s)
9. Olive 3
10. Elia Café
11. Lolo’ Cafistro
15. Noodle Box by MedAsia
19. Curry Box by MedAsia
20. Little Bones
21. Capricci Cafe
22. Tex Mex Bar & Grill (And Tex Mex South)
23. Emma’s Kitchen
26. Koza Dumplings
28. FRONT (Gozo)
31. The Smokehouse
32. Ylee’s Snack Bar
33. The Golden Fork
34. King’s Gate Arms
36. Monekristo Noosh
38. Sottovento
39. ĊikkulaЯti
40. Vault1
41. Il-Gabbana
42. Mandolina Bakes
43. Noni
44. SeBon Supperclub
45. Ocean Basket
46. NOVI Bar
47. Dine West
50. La Nave Bistro
51. Mother India
52. Zen Sushi
56. Tiffany’s Bistro
58. The Avenue
60. Café G
61. Drift Meze/Cafe
62. Rubino
63. Alfresco
