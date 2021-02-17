‘Baogers’, Sushi And Dim Sum Dreams! This Sliema Joint Is Serving Up Fresh Asian Bites

What’s better than freshly prepared, authentic sushi? Some delectable dim sum on the side, of course. Thanks to a new restaurant in Sliema, you can satisfy all your craving Asian cuisine at once. Sumo has just opened in the heart of Sliema and their menu is worth raving about.

They’ve got your staple choice of fresh, handmade dumplings – from duck, tempura prawn, chicken, vegetable and pork served whichever way you like it: steamed or fried. If you’re unsure which tickles your taste buds, fret not, Sumo has a dumpling platter. Next, we need to talk about their boagers.

Boagers are the food child of Asian and American cuisine. They’ve basically taken a bao bun and made it into a burger. They’re definitely a worthy option as a main course. If you’re looking for a side plate of fresh fish or something lighter than their baogers, the guys at Sumo are serving up a fine selection of sushi rolls too. Nigiri, maki, uramaki, sashimi, vegan rolls and even poke bowls, say hello to your new Japanese fix.

Have you given us a visit yet?❤

Come by at St.anne square, Sliema. Posted by Sumo on Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Grab it for lunch or Dinner Our Duck bowl is sure to hit the spot!

You can also order online – www.sumomalta.com Posted by Sumo on Friday, 5 February 2021

Head over to Sumo for your lunch break or book a table with your favourite people for dinner, they’re open every single day. And if you’re too lazy to head on down to St. Anne’s Square in Sliema, they do deliveries too. Tag someone who needs to try Sumo!