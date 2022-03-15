Brunch Like A Billionaire At This Eclectic Valletta Eatery

Experience the finer things in life with this unique Valletta restaurant. Taking inspiration from culinary creations all over the world, Iniala Harbour House’s à la carte breakfast menu will have you drooling. Here’s a small taste of the breakfast bliss that is simply waiting for you at Iniala Harbour House; Avocado Toast Toasted sourdough, sliced avocado, poached egg & sesame seeds

Iniala Harbour House has elevated this breakfast classic by choosing to pair some creamy avocados with gourmet sourdough bread. Cooking up the perfect breakfast item is an art, and Iniala Harbour House has created a divine dish that leaves you satisfied and ready to take on the day. The Iniala Vegetarian Breakfast Plate Vegetarian sausages, grilled halloumi, half avocado, mushrooms, hash brown, half tomato & two eggs of your choice

Catering to all of the vegetarians and vegans, Iniala Harbour House recognise that a meatless dish does not mean a tasteless one. With a whole array of textures and flavours perfectly balancing each other out, this creation just might be the best thing you can have for breakfast. Eggs Benedict Poached eggs with smoked Paris ham, hollandaise, on a sourdough English muffin

This dish beautifully brings together flavours and textures from different cuisines to create one supreme dish. Taking inspiration from both Parisian and English cuisine, you get to experience the hearty UK aspect and the refined way of cooking that is synonymous with the Parisians. Buttermilk Pancakes Buttermilk pancakes, berry sauce & whipped cream

Fancy something sweet to start your day? These gorgeous buttermilk pancakes give your palette that burst of sweetness without overpowering the rest of the nuanced tastes found in the dish. With a distinctive flavour profile, this dish walks the line between savoury and sweet flawlessly. Syrniki Russian pancake with sour cream & blueberry jam

Iniala Harbour House also have some innovative items that form part of their breakfast experience, such as these Syrniki pancakes. Altough the pancakes are smaller in size, stuffing them with sourdough really makes this breakfast dish a remarkable experience. Extraordinary service, refined decor and a sensational view of the Grand Harbour all make Iniala Harbour House beyond compare. With lightning-fast service, you’ll instantly feel at home thanks to their terrific team.

This luxurious breakfast is also kid-friendly, so even your little one can experience the wonders that await at Iniala – because no matter who you are, you deserve to be treated like royalty. Make sure to book your breakfast or brunch spot by sending them a Facebook message on Iniala Harbour House or via telephone on 21661111. Treat yourself to this one-of-a-kind venture found on St Barbara Bastions. You never need to lift a finger during the entirety of your experience, so why wait? Tag your brunch partner!