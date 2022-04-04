Four Mellieħa Eateries Are Cooking Up Egg-ceptional Easter Specials

Easter is right around the corner and everyone celebrates differently. After a long Lent period where we’ve sacrificed sweet treats, meat, and countless other yummies – Easter Sunday is the day where our taste buds get to be treated to flavourful food once again. If you’re still looking for your family’s spot, have a look at these four Mellieħa eateries that are cooking up some pretty sweet food for you and yours to enjoy! Bellini

Preparing a delicious all-inclusive buffet lunch, the staff over at Bellini will provide you and your family with a dining experience like no other. Making it feel like home away from home – this option will satisfy your stomach in a cool but cosy setting. Have a look at their newly launched Easter lunch menu and start drooling over the dishes you will be trying. Adults pay €38 and children aged between 5 and 12 receive a 50% discount. Make sure to book your spot online. Treat your tastebuds to something different while enjoying free-flowing drinks throughout your meal and indulge in this gorgeous buffet this Easter Sunday lunch. The Prickly Pear

Although everyone seems to go out for lunch on Easter Sunday, the bubbly team over at The Prickly Pear have decided to offer you the opportunity to experience Easter Sunday in a different way. Enjoy a delicate afternoon tea with their Easter themed goodies. Set at €15.50 per person, Prickly Pear’s afternoon tea will kick off with strawberry prosecco and includes a sweet and savoury spread for you to enjoy. Prickly Pear makes sure to cater to any dietary requirements. All you have to do is let them know when you book and they will prepare a sumptuous tea in line with your preferences. Tosca

Being synonymous with the flavours of spring, curating dishes that beautifully marry all of the nuanced tastes that characterise this period is what Tosca is all about. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a sumptuous Easter Sunday lunch at Tosca. Taste their lamb dish complemented with rhubarb and golden caramelised onions for something really special. With meals prepared by Chef Jean, Tosca is cooking up some unique dishes for you to try this Easter Sunday. A vast menu, daily specials and a welcoming environment, you can book your table at Tosca online, via email at [email protected], or by calling them on 2280 1927. Da Ciccio Cucina

Da Ciccio Cucina is approaching Easter Sunday in a different way and serving dishes that are perfect for sharing. Their talented kitchen brigade has come up with the meat board concept. This feast of flavours will include a range of meats for you to sink your teeth into. With whole baby chicken, oven-baked lamb shoulder, local stuffed porchetta and hand-crafted sausages, this platter will make you forget how much meat you missed out on during Lent! Don’t worry if you’re not a meat-lover as Da Ciccio Cucina has a whole menu waiting to be discovered. Have a look at what they offer and book your table by sending them an email at [email protected], giving them a call on 2289 4473, or reserving your table online.

Driving along the coast road and admiring the sunshine whilst you’re on your way to that special Easter Sunday lunch is something that everyone looks forward to. Make sure you book your family’s spot at any one of these egg-ceptional eateries in Mellieħa and make this Easter one to remember. Tag your whole family!