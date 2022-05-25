Craving Crudi? This St. Julians Eatery Is Making Waves

Going out to eat is a national pastime. The first step is to pick which cuisine you’re craving. Be it some good Italian grub or something divine from a seafood restaurant, you’ll find something that tickles your taste buds soon enough. It’s no secret that the way to our hearts is through our stomachs, but with so many eateries popping open every day, how do you pick which one to eat at? Family recommendations, Trip Advisor, Lovin Recommends or saving posts of gorgeous dishes you find on Instagram are usually the way to go. If you’re a seafood lover or just want to try out something new check out this eatery in St. Julian’s.

Opening for service with their revamped image on the 27th April 2022, Pocoloco has quickly become the go-to seafood restaurant in St. Julian’s. Focusing on sharing dishes, a meal at Pocoloco is a feast. Opting to create dishes which are best enjoyed with the one you love, dining at Pocoloco is an experience. I mean, just imagine ordering the massive lobster grazing table you can order full fresh lobster, oysters, calamari, shrimp, and all the jewels of the sea.

Altough Pocoloco does specialise in fish, that’s not the only thing they can cook up for you. Pasta, risotto, meat and even some vegetarian options are on the menu meaning everyone will have something to satisfy their cravings at Pocoloco. Open from 11am up until midnight, you can try out Pocoloco’s dishes for either lunch or dinner. What makes this whole experience even better is the fact that they have a cocktail happy hour between 5pm and 8pm, so you can get your fish and cocktail fix in one place! Booking is simple, just give them a call on 7787 3861 or book with them via messenger. Tag a fish lover!