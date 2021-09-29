Guess What? Nominations For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Are NOW Open!

The wait is finally over: the nominations for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are now officially open! The 2021 edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are powered by Dragonara Online Casino for the second year running, and will bring the awards back with a bang with an all-new set of categories. It’s time to celebrate the kings and queens of Maltese social media. The people who are making waves in one way or another across the entire social media landscape, from food and sports to music, innovations, good causes and so much more!

So get busy, and start nominating the people that you think deserve to be in the spotlight – from Malta’s movers and shakers to the creative minds producing cutting-edge content. Lovin Malta is honouring everyone, and we mean EVERYONE – from Instagrammers, TikTokers and NGOs, and featuring a new special category celebrating the Best Overall Content Creators. This year’s SMAs will feature a number of fresh new categories, including Best Fitness, Best Business Innovation, Best Green Initiative, Best Food Porn, Best Podcast, and Best Use Of Satire.