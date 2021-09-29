Guess What? Nominations For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Are NOW Open!
The wait is finally over: the nominations for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are now officially open!
The 2021 edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are powered by Dragonara Online Casino for the second year running, and will bring the awards back with a bang with an all-new set of categories.
It’s time to celebrate the kings and queens of Maltese social media. The people who are making waves in one way or another across the entire social media landscape, from food and sports to music, innovations, good causes and so much more!
So get busy, and start nominating the people that you think deserve to be in the spotlight – from Malta’s movers and shakers to the creative minds producing cutting-edge content.
Lovin Malta is honouring everyone, and we mean EVERYONE – from Instagrammers, TikTokers and NGOs, and featuring a new special category celebrating the Best Overall Content Creators.
This year’s SMAs will feature a number of fresh new categories, including Best Fitness, Best Business Innovation, Best Green Initiative, Best Food Porn, Best Podcast, and Best Use Of Satire.
Here are all the categories for the SMAs 2021:
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
And of course, don’t forget the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nominations will close on Monday 4th October at 12:00pm sharp.
So head over to the Lovin Malta SMAs website to place your nomination NOW!
To place your nomination, simply enter your name, surname, relevant category and write down the name of who you want to nominate, and then simply tell us why you think they deserve to win.
Make sure you let your friends and fam know – Malta’s content creators need you!
