Lovin Malta SMAs 2021: Thousands Of Nominations Submitted In 24 Hours!
The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino launched their nomination submissions just yesterday afternoon.
It’s been just over 24 hours but thousands of nominations have already made their way through the interwebs to our website!
This is your chance to throw the spotlight on whoever you think really deserves it, with 20 different categories, there’s something for everyone!
Here are all the categories for the SMAs 2021:
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
And of course, don’t forget the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award.
Quick reminder that the nominations period will close on Monday 4th October at 12:00pm sharp.
To place your nomination, simply enter your name, surname, relevant category, and write down the name of who you want to nominate, and then simply tell us why you think they deserve to win.
Once nominations close, there will be a shortlisting process before the final voting phase which will be announced in the coming weeks.
