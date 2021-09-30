Lovin Malta SMAs 2021: Thousands Of Nominations Submitted In 24 Hours!

The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino launched their nomination submissions just yesterday afternoon.

It’s been just over 24 hours but thousands of nominations have already made their way through the interwebs to our website!

We can’t wait to see who Malta’s favourite content creators, game-changers and inspirational persons are, so get down to nominating if you haven’t already, spread the word, and be sure to keep those nominations coming!

This is your chance to throw the spotlight on whoever you think really deserves it, with 20 different categories, there’s something for everyone!

Head over to the SMAs website to place your nomination NOW!

Here are all the categories for the SMAs 2021:

And of course, don’t forget the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award.