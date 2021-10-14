Award-Winning Recipe-To-Grocery App Nominated For Lovin Social Media Award Despite Not Yet Being Live 

A new app that allows users to find recipes and order ingredients directly from the supermarket delivery service has received several nominations for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, powered by Dragonara Casino.

The app has been turning heads ever since it took part in Pitchora – a new start-up competition similar to Shark Tank. Grocerly placed first out of more than 40 applicants that participated in the competition.

The app lets you select recipes from its catalogue of hundreds of chef-curated recipes and will automatically generate a list of required ingredients for each one.