HIGHLIGHTS: Everything That Went Down At The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Party
Creators, artists, business innovators and societal game-changers – the best of the best of Malta’s online movers were celebrated in the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino, and it all came to a close at the official SMAs Afterparty and Keune Black Carpet Event last Sunday.
Featuring everyone from the islands’ biggest fitness gurus like Denise Gafa and radio/online fiends Nate, Frank & Rossi, to the mind-boggling talents of international superstars like Marama Corlett, the islands’ brightest and up and coming stars came dressed to the nines for a celebration of those in the online space, set to the gorgeous backdrop of the Valletta skyline at Tigné Point’s Chophouse Restaurant.
Kicking off with a livestream, the Keune Black Carpet saw local content superstar and SMAs 2021 Overall Content Creator winner Sarah Zerafa interviewing each of our awardees. Dressed in a stunning Charles & Ron dress, we got soundbites on their work this year, what it means to receive the award, and their plans for the future.
And in case you needed reminding, these are the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 winners:
View this post on Instagram
- Best NGO/Cause/Community sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto: ALS Malta
- Best Business Innovation sponsored by Altaro: Bukkun
- Best Artist/Illustrator sponsored by Manouche: Tina Mifsud
- Best Green Initiative sponsored by Malta Public Transport: Wave of Change
- Best Instagrammer sponsored by KFC: Valentina Rossi
- Best Eatery sponsored by MPS: Hermanos Burgers
- Best Overall Content Creator sponsored by Island Talent Agency: Sarah Zerafa
- Best in Fashion sponsored by FRANKS: Charles & Ron
- Best Foodporn sponsored by Wolt: Foodblog MT
- Best Podcast sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.: Il-Podcast ta’ Jon
- Best Music Video sponsored by Burger King: Naħseb Fik – AIDAN, directed by Gary Bugeja
- Best Pet sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming: Bailey
- Best TikToker sponsored by Nestlé Lion: Henry Galea
- Best Videographer/Photographer sponsored by iLab Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
- Best Fitness sponsored by Nestlé Fitness: Denise Gafa
- Best Sportsperson sponsored by Technogym: Neil Agius
- Best TV/Radio host sponsored by CTYRYD: Nate, Frank & Rossi
- Best Use Of Satire sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria: Bis-Serjetà
- Most Inspirational Person sponsored by VSQUARED: Bjorn & Maria Formosa
- Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Lovin Malta: Eileen Montesin
Following a lavish meal prepared by the culinary minds over at Chophouse (and a quick sparkly Sarah Zerafa outfit change) we opened the SMAs Afterparty to all our winners and all nominees.
Complete with an open bar, and Keune Malta‘s very own pop-up stall, the winners and nominees got the opportunity to celebrate their achievements over the last 12 months, while serving their best looks on our black carpet runway.
In photos, here are just some of the nominees and winners we welcomed to the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards runway.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Lovin Malta awards show without some epic tidbits for our guests.
First up, we challenged our winners and nominees to take part in the TikTok/Reels Party Sunglasses challenge.
… and finally, our incredible Black Carpet sponsors Keune Malta treated our guests to a 360-degree runway experience, the first of its kind in the Maltese islands!
Did your favourites win? Who do you think deserves a spotlight shone their way in 2022? Let us know in the comments