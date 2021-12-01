Eileen Montesin Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021
Eileen Montesin, iconic Maltese entertainer and beloved veteran actress, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.
Montesin needs no introduction – from her hilarious social media game to leading the popular TV show Dejjem Tiegħek Becky to the historic shout-out to Doris, the woman has been entertaining the island, bringing the positive vibrations for years now.
With a career spanning over 40 years, touching on everything from typical Maltese family life to queer representation in Maltese media years before it was part of the mainstream discussion, there are few women on the island so widely known, or widely beloved.
Thanking the public for their support throughout the years, Montesin said this award was the “cherry on the cake” of her career.
“From the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you for this honour, today I feel like I’ve reached the peak of my career, and to be honoured in this way is the cherry on the cake. I spent my life on the stage, in the media, and now on social media, and this means that what I’ve always wanted to since I was a little girl – to be near people, to bring happiness to people, I was able to reach my life’s goal.”
“And if I had to be born again, I’d do everything the same. Thank you, I love you all.”
From dogs to design to honouring Maltese heroes, the awards are celebrating the country’s best content creators, businesses, NGOs, and so much more!
With over 100,000 votes from the public – about a fifth of the islands’ population – it’s been a tough contest – check out some of the other winners by following this link.
Share this story to celebrate Eileen Montesin’s incredible achievement!