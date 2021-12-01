Eileen Montesin Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021

Eileen Montesin, iconic Maltese entertainer and beloved veteran actress, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.

Montesin needs no introduction – from her hilarious social media game to leading the popular TV show Dejjem Tiegħek Becky to the historic shout-out to Doris, the woman has been entertaining the island, bringing the positive vibrations for years now.

With a career spanning over 40 years, touching on everything from typical Maltese family life to queer representation in Maltese media years before it was part of the mainstream discussion, there are few women on the island so widely known, or widely beloved.