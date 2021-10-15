Emma Cutajar’s Powerful Music Video Just Misses The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021
The Lovin Malta 2021 Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino are coming in hot with the nominees being selected after thousands of submissions.
However, amid these personalities that did not make the cut was recently acclaimed household name Emma Cutajar who missed her SMAs window, not because of votes but because of an unfortunate timeline fluke.
The highly anticipated SMAs want to celebrate creators who dominated Maltese social media between 1st April 2020 and July 31st 2021, so potential nominees had a whole 15 months to make their case.
Unfortunately, however, the most voted submission to become a nominee of the Best Music Video category, Emma Cutajar, is technically unable to make the cut.
And here’s why.
Cutajar’s epic music video of her personal single, ‘Mad at Myself’, which made significant rounds on Maltese social media, premiered on 15 September.
Meaning that her music video was released over a month later than the cut off date, according to the SMAs terms and conditions.
Cutajar initially gained recognition thanks to her Malta’s Got Talent golden buzzer performance in which she sang a touching original song dedicated to her sister who passed away before she was born.
Her latest single shows a different side to the young starlet who added slight changes to her style while still maintaining her piano and songwriting roots.
Despite the unfortunate turn of events, we’re all excited to see her as the prospective front runner of next year’s SMAs, along with anything else that she has up her sleeve.
Speaking of, here’s a list of the 2021 SMAs categories:
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
Check out her interview with Lovin Malta here.
Do you want to see Emma Cutajar as a nominee in next year’s SMAs?