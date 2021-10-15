Emma Cutajar’s Powerful Music Video Just Misses The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021

However, amid these personalities that did not make the cut was recently acclaimed household name Emma Cutajar who missed her SMAs window, not because of votes but because of an unfortunate timeline fluke.

The Lovin Malta 2021 Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino are coming in hot with the nominees being selected after thousands of submissions.

The highly anticipated SMAs want to celebrate creators who dominated Maltese social media between 1st April 2020 and July 31st 2021, so potential nominees had a whole 15 months to make their case.

Unfortunately, however, the most voted submission to become a nominee of the Best Music Video category, Emma Cutajar, is technically unable to make the cut.

And here’s why.

Cutajar’s epic music video of her personal single, ‘Mad at Myself’, which made significant rounds on Maltese social media, premiered on 15 September.

Meaning that her music video was released over a month later than the cut off date, according to the SMAs terms and conditions.

Cutajar initially gained recognition thanks to her Malta’s Got Talent golden buzzer performance in which she sang a touching original song dedicated to her sister who passed away before she was born.

Her latest single shows a different side to the young starlet who added slight changes to her style while still maintaining her piano and songwriting roots.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, we’re all excited to see her as the prospective front runner of next year’s SMAs, along with anything else that she has up her sleeve.

Speaking of, here’s a list of the 2021 SMAs categories:

