Cuddly Pets, Droolworthy Dishes, Fashionistas And Kickass Content Creators: Meet Your SMAs 2021 Finalists

Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino is in full swing and there’s just days to go to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations!

The pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone, yet there were social media sensations who made it a bit more bearable – but it’s up to you to pick our winners!

You can have a little look at all the 19 categories over here – picking up the best of the best in the social media landscape.

Here is a rundown of some of the most inspiring, tasty and fun social media personalities who have made the year memorable.

1. Best Overall Content Creator sponsored by Island Talent Agency

Sarah Zerafa

Valentina Rossi

Jon Mallia

Sarah Alfalah

Bis-Serjetà

Bjorn Formosa

2. Best in Fashion sponsored by FRANKS

Luke Azzopardi

Charles & Ron

Blakkript

Eversince

Jay

Saz Mifsud

3. Best Pet sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming

Stevie Wonder

Mila The Dwarf

Bailey the Dawgg

Pepper the Hot Dog

Pillie & Pepper

Arnold Sciberras’ cockroach colony

4. Best Eatery sponsored by MPS

Salumeria Gardens

Manouche

Shakinah Restaurant

Hermanos Burgers

Marelli Café

The Black Egg

5. Best Foodporn sponsored by Wolt

Foodblog

Ch-EAT

Apron & Whisk

Yakof Debono

Eunice Muscat

Scrumptious Soph

6. Best Use Of Satire sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria

Bis-Serjetà

Pastizziposting

Malta GIFs+

ABS News with Sandra Gauci

Ritratti Leġġendarji

Buzzulotti – Malta

 

How do I cast my vote?

Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.

And if you get confused, please drop us a DM and we’ll help you through the steps.

Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!

Need a list? We’ve got you covered:

  1. Follow this link
  2. Have a look at each category
  3. Vote for your favourite nominee

It’s that simple!

When does voting close?

You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!

You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.

Have you voted yet?

