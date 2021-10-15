Cuddly Pets, Droolworthy Dishes, Fashionistas And Kickass Content Creators: Meet Your SMAs 2021 Finalists
Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino is in full swing and there’s just days to go to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations!
The pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone, yet there were social media sensations who made it a bit more bearable – but it’s up to you to pick our winners!
You can have a little look at all the 19 categories over here – picking up the best of the best in the social media landscape.
Here is a rundown of some of the most inspiring, tasty and fun social media personalities who have made the year memorable.
1. Best Overall Content Creator sponsored by Island Talent Agency
Sarah Zerafa
Valentina Rossi
Jon Mallia
Sarah Alfalah
Bis-Serjetà
Bjorn Formosa
2. Best in Fashion sponsored by FRANKS
Luke Azzopardi
Charles & Ron
Blakkript
Eversince
Jay
Saz Mifsud
3. Best Pet sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
Stevie Wonder
Mila The Dwarf
Bailey the Dawgg
Pepper the Hot Dog
Pillie & Pepper
Arnold Sciberras’ cockroach colony
4. Best Eatery sponsored by MPS
Salumeria Gardens
Manouche
Shakinah Restaurant
Hermanos Burgers
Marelli Café
The Black Egg
5. Best Foodporn sponsored by Wolt
Foodblog
Ch-EAT
Apron & Whisk
Yakof Debono
Eunice Muscat
Scrumptious Soph
6. Best Use Of Satire sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
Bis-Serjetà
Pastizziposting
Malta GIFs+
ABS News with Sandra Gauci
Ritratti Leġġendarji
Buzzulotti – Malta
How do I cast my vote?
Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.
And if you get confused, please drop us a DM and we’ll help you through the steps.
Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!
Need a list? We’ve got you covered:
- Follow this link
- Have a look at each category
- Vote for your favourite nominee
It’s that simple!
When does voting close?
You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!
You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.
Have you voted yet?