NGOs, Sports Legends, Business Fiends And Living Inspirations: Here’s Your Next Batch Of Social Media Awards Finalists
The chance to vote for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino has landed. You and you alone have the power to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations now!
We’ve received thousands of nominations and we’ve managed to narrow down the list to celebrate the biggest movers and shakers on the island – but it’s up to you to pick our winners!
You can have a little look at all the 19 categories over here – picking up the best of the best in the social media landscape.
Here’s a rundown of some of the most inspiring, athletic and inspiring social media personalities who have made the year memorable.
1. Most inspiring Person powered by VSQUARED
Neil Agius
Jake Vella
Tommy Wallbank
Bjorn & Maria Formosa
Maja Theuma
Lorinda Mamo
2. Best NGO/cause/community powered by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
Smiling with Jerome
Richmond Foundation
Dr Klown
Daniel Umanah
Victory Kitchen
ALS Malta
3. Best Sportsperson powered by Technogym
Yazmin Zammit Stevens
Haley Bugeja
Thomas Borg
Janet Richard
Neil Agius
Kyrian Nwoko
4. The nominees for Best in Fitness powered by Nestlé Fitness
Bulletproof Culture
Leanne Bartolo
Denise Gafa
Move with Steve
Daniel Umanah
Fabio Spiteri
5. The nominees for best business innovation powered by Altaro Software
Bukkun
Invent 3D
Velvet MT
Malta Virtual Mall
Gigify
Andre’s Cases
How do I cast my vote?
Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.
Seriously if you get confused please drop us a DM, we’re dying to send an eye-roll GIF your way.
Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!
Need a list? We’ve got you covered:
- Follow this link
- Have a look at each category
- Vote for your favourite nominee
It’s that simple!
When does voting close?
You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!
You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.
Who are your favourites? Let us know in the comments and tag someone who needs to check this out!