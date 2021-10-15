د . إAEDSRر . س

NGOs, Sports Legends, Business Fiends And Living Inspirations: Here’s Your Next Batch Of Social Media Awards Finalists

The chance to vote for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino has landed. You and you alone have the power to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations now!

We’ve received thousands of nominations and we’ve managed to narrow down the list to celebrate the biggest movers and shakers on the island – but it’s up to you to pick our winners!

You can have a little look at all the 19 categories over here – picking up the best of the best in the social media landscape.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most inspiring, athletic and inspiring social media personalities who have made the year memorable.

1. Most inspiring Person powered by VSQUARED

Neil Agius

Jake Vella

Tommy Wallbank

Bjorn & Maria Formosa

Maja Theuma

Lorinda Mamo

 

2. Best NGO/cause/community powered by Nescafé Dolce Gusto

Smiling with Jerome

Richmond Foundation

Dr Klown

Daniel Umanah

Victory Kitchen

ALS Malta

 

3. Best Sportsperson powered by Technogym

Yazmin Zammit Stevens

Haley Bugeja

Thomas Borg

Janet Richard

Neil Agius

Kyrian Nwoko

 

4. The nominees for Best in Fitness powered by Nestlé Fitness

Bulletproof Culture

Leanne Bartolo

Denise Gafa

Move with Steve

Daniel Umanah

Fabio Spiteri

 

5. The nominees for best business innovation powered by Altaro Software

Bukkun

Invent 3D

Velvet MT

Malta Virtual Mall

Gigify

Andre’s Cases

How do I cast my vote?

Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.

Seriously if you get confused please drop us a DM, we’re dying to send an eye-roll GIF your way.

Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!

Need a list? We’ve got you covered:

  1. Follow this link
  2. Have a look at each category
  3. Vote for your favourite nominee

It’s that simple!

When does voting close?

You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!

You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.

Who are your favourites? Let us know in the comments and tag someone who needs to check this out!

