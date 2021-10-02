Get To Submitting: Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Nominations Close Next Monday!
Awards season is getting close, and Lovin Malta has created the perfect list of categories to celebrate all of Malta’s content creators and social media personalities. However, you already know this.
What you don’t know is that the nominations for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards close on Monday 4th October at 12pm sharp, so if you want to see your favourite creator receive some well-deserved praise – you better get to submitting.
For the second year in a row, this year’s edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards are powered by Dragonara Online Casino, and you definitely won’t want to miss the all-new set of categories waiting to celebrate the fresh local talent we have blessing our little island.
The nominations opened 29th September and we’re already at 3.8K submissions. Yes, you read that right – nearly four thousand Instagrammers, TikTokers, Content Creators and NGOs all eager for the spotlight.
The SMAs are here to celebrate everyone gracing our Maltese social media platforms in one way or another; from foodies, to athletes, to musicians, to satire experts – the categories are vast.
And with no further ado, here are all the categories for the SMAs 2021:
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
Let’s not forget the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award, too.
