The Party’s Not Over! Tune In This Sunday For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Black Carpet Event
The winners of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 have finally been revealed, but like all awards shows, we’re ending the month-long campaign with an exclusive black carpet event and party in Sliema!
Celebrating our 20 winners as well as all the nominees, along with their amazing work in the social media sphere over the last year, we’ll be shining a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible content creators on the islands.
On Sunday 5th at Chophouse Restaurant, we’ll be hosting the movers and shakers of the internet space, with an exclusive Black Carpet event sponsored by Keune Malta.
Winners including but not limited to content creator-to-the-stars Sarah Zerafa, everyone’s online bestie Valentina Rossi, eatery favourite Hermanos Burgers, and local media legend Eileen Montesin will share with everyone back at home some juicy details about their lives on social media.
What should you expect?
Set to the stunning backdrop of Valletta’s iconic skyline, the Keune Black Carpet event will kick off with a lavish lunch celebration at Chophouse Restaurant. Hosted by this year’s winner of Best Overall Content Creator and local Instagram fiend Sarah Zerafa, guests will also have the opportunity to sample Keune Malta’s latest products and engage with a one-of-a-kind runway experience.
In the afternoon, our full-scale afterparty will celebrate all our winners and nominees, bringing the nation’s best creators, NGOs and business minds in the online space together.
Tune in to all our channels and the social media platforms of all our nominees and winners to get a sneak peek at the exclusive party.
Will you be tuning in to the SMAs 2021 Keune Black Carpet event?