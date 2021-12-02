The Party’s Not Over! Tune In This Sunday For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Black Carpet Event

The winners of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 have finally been revealed, but like all awards shows, we’re ending the month-long campaign with an exclusive black carpet event and party in Sliema!

Celebrating our 20 winners as well as all the nominees, along with their amazing work in the social media sphere over the last year, we’ll be shining a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible content creators on the islands.

On Sunday 5th at Chophouse Restaurant, we’ll be hosting the movers and shakers of the internet space, with an exclusive Black Carpet event sponsored by Keune Malta.

Winners including but not limited to content creator-to-the-stars Sarah Zerafa, everyone’s online bestie Valentina Rossi, eatery favourite Hermanos Burgers, and local media legend Eileen Montesin will share with everyone back at home some juicy details about their lives on social media.