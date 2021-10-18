Last Chance To Vote In The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021!
Today’s the day – voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino is coming to a close Monday 18th October at midday!
With a whopping 90,000 votes already in the bag, we’re counting on YOU to support your favourites to make it over the finish line in the third edition of our annual awards, celebrating the creme de la creme of online presence.
From fashion influencers to game-changing NGOs, iconic TikTok content creators to innovative business models, the last year has certainly been one to remember. And with a plethora of notable memes and noteworthy events over the last 12 months, you know only the best can snatch that coveted top spot.
Here’s why every vote counts
We’ve already given you a sneak peek into how the votes in each category are being weighted, and at this crucial point, all we can say is the race has never been closer.
Some categories have but a handful of votes separating the top two contenders so stop what you’re doing, log onto our voting page, and get those votes in ASAP!
What are the categories I can vote for?
In case you need a quick refresher, here are this year’s 19 categories open to public vote.
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
We’ll also be dishing out the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award to one brilliant cornerstone of the Maltese and Gozitan social media landscape in the coming weeks.
How do I vote?
Luckily for you, we’ve made this process as easy as possible.
All you have to do is:
- Follow this link and log in
- Have a look at each category
- Vote for your favourite nominee
And that’s it – it’s that simple!
What are you waiting for – visit thelovinawards.com now, vote for your favourites, tag us in your socials and spread the word!