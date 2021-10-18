Last Chance To Vote In The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021!

Today’s the day – voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino is coming to a close Monday 18th October at midday!

With a whopping 90,000 votes already in the bag, we’re counting on YOU to support your favourites to make it over the finish line in the third edition of our annual awards, celebrating the creme de la creme of online presence.

From fashion influencers to game-changing NGOs, iconic TikTok content creators to innovative business models, the last year has certainly been one to remember. And with a plethora of notable memes and noteworthy events over the last 12 months, you know only the best can snatch that coveted top spot.