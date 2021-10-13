The time has come: the finalists for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino have landed and voting is now open.

The SMAs will be highlighting the top content creators and social media superstars that have been inspiring and entertaining us over the past year.

Was there an account that helped you through the pandemic? Maybe a piece of content that makes you laugh, cry, or think deeply whenever you consume it? It’s time to give a shoutout to these creators who have added so much value to our lives.

Thousands of nominations were submitted, and since then, we’ve shortlisted the most popular movers and shakers on the island – now, it’s in your hands to vote the winners in!

Check out all 19 categories here and then decide who your favourite nominees for best TikToker, Instagrammer, Podcast and Green Initiative from the listed names below.