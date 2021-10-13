Lovin Malta SMAs Nominations: Check Out Best TikToker, Instagrammer, Podcast And Green Initiative
The time has come: the finalists for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino have landed and voting is now open.
The SMAs will be highlighting the top content creators and social media superstars that have been inspiring and entertaining us over the past year.
Was there an account that helped you through the pandemic? Maybe a piece of content that makes you laugh, cry, or think deeply whenever you consume it? It’s time to give a shoutout to these creators who have added so much value to our lives.
Thousands of nominations were submitted, and since then, we’ve shortlisted the most popular movers and shakers on the island – now, it’s in your hands to vote the winners in!
Check out all 19 categories here and then decide who your favourite nominees for best TikToker, Instagrammer, Podcast and Green Initiative from the listed names below.
1. Best TikToker
Here are the nominees for Best Tiktoker sponsored by Nestlé Lion:
Clubhouse Europe
Henry Galea
Walid
Tereza Anna Cachia
Dieter Dalli
Jade Sammut
2. Best Instagrammer
Here are the nominees for Best Instagrammer sponsored by KFC Malta:
Abigail Vick
Raphael Pace
Marama Corlett
Sarah Alfalah
Sarah Zerafa
Valentina Rossi
3. Best Podcast
Here are the nominees for Best Podcast sponsored by Invent 3D:
A Life I Choose With Emma Hogg
Chinwags On Thursdays
Il-Podkast by Ragnar Ciantar
Jon Mallia Podcast
The Interviewer with Trudy Kerr
Mpowered: By Women, For Women
4. Best Green Initiative
Here are the nominees for the 2021 Best Green Initiative sponsored by Tallinja:
Fashion Revolution
Moviment Graffitti
Wave of Change
Żibel
Coast is Clear
Green Deal MT
How do I cast my vote?
Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.
And if you get confused, please drop us a DM and we’ll help you through the steps.
Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!
Need a list? We’ve got you covered:
- Follow this link
- Have a look at each category
- Vote for your favourite nominee
It’s that simple!
When does voting close?
You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!
You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.