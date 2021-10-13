د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Malta SMAs Nominations: Check Out Best TikToker, Instagrammer, Podcast And Green Initiative

The time has come: the finalists for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino have landed and voting is now open.

The SMAs will be highlighting the top content creators and social media superstars that have been inspiring and entertaining us over the past year.

Was there an account that helped you through the pandemic? Maybe a piece of content that makes you laugh, cry, or think deeply whenever you consume it? It’s time to give a shoutout to these creators who have added so much value to our lives.

Thousands of nominations were submitted, and since then, we’ve shortlisted the most popular movers and shakers on the island – now, it’s in your hands to vote the winners in!

Check out all 19 categories here and then decide who your favourite nominees for best TikToker, Instagrammer, Podcast and Green Initiative from the listed names below. 

1. Best TikToker

Here are the nominees for Best Tiktoker sponsored by Nestlé Lion:

Clubhouse Europe

Henry Galea

Walid

Tereza Anna Cachia

Dieter Dalli

Jade Sammut

2. Best Instagrammer

Here are the nominees for Best Instagrammer sponsored by KFC Malta:

Abigail Vick

Raphael Pace

Marama Corlett

Sarah Alfalah

Sarah Zerafa

Valentina Rossi

3. Best Podcast

Here are the nominees for Best Podcast sponsored by Invent 3D:

A Life I Choose With Emma Hogg

Chinwags On Thursdays

Il-Podkast by Ragnar Ciantar

Jon Mallia Podcast

The Interviewer with Trudy Kerr

Mpowered: By Women, For Women

4. Best Green Initiative 

Here are the nominees for the 2021 Best Green Initiative sponsored by Tallinja:

Fashion Revolution

Moviment Graffitti

Wave of Change 

Żibel

Coast is Clear

Green Deal MT

How do I cast my vote?

Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.

And if you get confused, please drop us a DM and we’ll help you through the steps.

Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!

Need a list? We’ve got you covered:

  1. Follow this link
  2. Have a look at each category
  3. Vote for your favourite nominee

It’s that simple!

When does voting close?

You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!

You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

