From Malta’s Best Music Video To Your Favourite Hosts: Check Out Some Finalists Of The SMAs 2021

Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino has officially opened! We’re shining a spotlight on Malta’s social media heavyweights, but we need you (yes, you!) to vote and help the country crown the very best internet celebs and organisations.

We’ve received thousands of nominations and we’ve managed to narrow down the list to celebrate the biggest movers and shakers on the island – but it’s up to you to pick our winners!

You can have a little look at all the 19 categories over here – picking up the best of the best in the social media landscape.

Here’s a rundown of someone the talented content creators who made it to this year’s finals. 

1. Best TV or Radio Host 

Here are the nominees for Best TV or Radio Host sponsored by CTYRYD

Abel, JD and Martina  (Vibe FM)

Nate, Frank and Rossi (Vibe FM)

Jay and Cor (XFM)

Daniel and Ylenia  (89.7 Bay)

Mark Laurence Zammit

Keith Demicoli

 

2. Best Music Video 

Here are the nominees for Best Music Video sponsored by Burger King

Aidan – Naħseb Fik

The New Victorians feat Lapes – Min Jaf

Brooke – Over

Destiny – Je Me Casse

Maxine Pace – Pull Me Closer

Brikkuni – Il-Lupu

 

3. Best Photographer or Videographer 

Here are the nominees for Best Photographer or Videographer sponsored by iLab Photo

Darrin Zammit Lupi

Mike Bonello Ghio

Michele Agius

Emma Tranter

Stef Galea

Kris Micallef

4. Best Artist or Illustrator

Here are the nominees for Best Artist/Illustrator sponsored by Manouche

Rebecca Bonaci

Seb Tanti Burlò

Gabriel Buttigieg

Steffi Venturi

Tina Mifsud

Glenn Ellul

How do I cast my vote?

Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.

Seriously if you get confused please drop us a DM, we’re dying to send an eye-roll GIF your way.

Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!

Need a list? We’ve got you covered:

  1. Follow this link
  2. Have a look at each category
  3. Vote for your favourite nominee

It’s that simple!

When does voting close?

You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!

You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.

