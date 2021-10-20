The Votes Are In! Check Out The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards’ Closest Calls And Biggest Winners
Although voting has officially closed for the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino, it is far from over!
The big winners still need to be revealed, and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.
But before we get to the winners, we wanted to tell you about other incredible content creators that were a part of this journey, as well as the close calls that went down.
A whopping 100,000 votes were sent in for the 19 categories – and with all the votes now in and accounted for, we can officially reveal some of the most popular categories and closest calls of the year.
1. The most popular category was the Business Innovation Award sponsored by Altaro Software
Surprisingly this year, the new category of Business Innovation received the highest amount of votes, making it by far the most popular category.
2. Hot on its heels as the second most popular category was Best TV/Radio Host sponsored by CTYRYD
Just a few votes away, our Most Inspirational Person category sponsored by VSQUARED came in as our third most popular category.
3. And there were some serious close calls…
Competition was fierce as always, with a couple of categories getting extremely heated.
The winner and the runner-up of the the Best Green Initiative sponsored by Malta Public Transport had a difference of 227 votes.
Similarly, for Best Use of Satire sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria, the top spot and the first runner-up only had a difference of 226 votes.
4. Last-minute voting swung and pushed other celebrities into first place!
A surprise swing of 205 votes decided the top two spots in the category for Best Artist/Illustrator sponsored by Manouche.
Meanwhile, the category for Best Music Video sponsored by Burger King had our top-two nominees vying for the top spot with just 15 votes between them!
Other notable close calls include the category for Best In Fashion sponsored by FRANKS, where just 21 votes made the difference between third and second place, while the award for Most Inspirational Person sponsored by VSQUARED had its top two nominees battling it out with just 314 votes between them.
5. We’ve got one very blurry sneak peek for you too
Until the big night, check out a very blurry preview of the official trophy for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino, currently being expertly crafted by Invent 3D!
In case you need a quick refresher, here are this year’s 19 categories which were open to public vote.
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
We’ll also be awarding the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award to one brilliant cornerstone of the Maltese islands’ rich social media sphere.
With the votes tallied and the good people of Malta and Gozo awaiting the results, there’s only the final stretch to go before the winners are revealed.
Keep an eye out for more updates coming your way very soon!