Although voting has officially closed for the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 powered by Dragonara Casino, it is far from over!

The big winners still need to be revealed, and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.

But before we get to the winners, we wanted to tell you about other incredible content creators that were a part of this journey, as well as the close calls that went down.

A whopping 100,000 votes were sent in for the 19 categories – and with all the votes now in and accounted for, we can officially reveal some of the most popular categories and closest calls of the year.