Who’s In The Lead? Here’s How People Are Voting In The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021

Have you voted yet? Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino is well underway, and with over 72,000 votes reaching our virtual ballot boxes, we have some deets on who’s leading the race in each category… We can’t really tell you the winners just yet, but, we can give you a sneak peek into how the votes are tallying up!

Our most popular categories In a surprise twist, our brand-new Best Business Innovation Category sponsored by Altaro Software is churning out the most votes. The top spot is currently a three-way race, as the contenders vie in a category that celebrates innovation in the 2020-2021 pandemic space.

This is closely followed (by just a few votes) by Best TV/Radio Host sponsored by CTYRD. as our second most-popular category. Out of the six contenders, two are battling it out for as the crown jewel of Malta’s TV and radio waves.

Without giving any names away, here’s a breakdown of what the two categories’ respective voting pools look like so far.

Neck and neck battles Of course, it wouldn’t be an awards show without a proper Battle Royale of social media heavyweights. Kicking off with the category for Best Music Video sponsored by Burger King Malta, two of our finalists are really fighting to earn that title. With a voting gap of just 91 votes, we have no clue who’s going to win this category, and as things stand, anything can happen!.

Meanwhile our Maltese athletes are really being put to the test in the category for Best Sportsperson sponsored by Technogym Malta. The gap between gold and silver is just 90 votes but the fight isn’t over yet. These athletes still need you to step up to the plate as every vote counts – literally!

And our crown for the all-new category covering the Best Use of Satire sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria is currently being fought over by two clear frontrunners. These two contenders are separated by a margin of just 155 votes! This is exactly why your vote matters, so have your say ASAP.

Here’s what these three categories look like so far:

Ones to watch out for The category for Most Inspirational Person sponsored by VSQUARED is yet another award featuring a real race to bag the lead. Two nominees are battling it out, with no one sitting comfortably in first place for too long. Who knows who will take home a win in this category?

Here’s what the category’s votes looks like as of writing:

All of these categories are really neck and neck when it comes to who will be wearing the category crown. That’s why it’s super important for you to have your say and cast your vote ASAP. Voting closes on Monday 18th October at midday, so have your say before time’s up. You can only vote once per category, so think long and hard before you click that ‘vote’ button! Here’s a quick recap of all the categories

Remember every single vote counts, so if you have not done so already, visit thelovinawards.com and make your voice heard. Tag someone who still hasn’t voted!