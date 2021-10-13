It’s Official, Voting For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Is Now Open!

The big day is finally here! We’ve heard all your nominations and shoutouts – now it’s your chance to vote for your favourite Maltese content creators, businesses, NGOs, and so much more! Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino is now officially open! Make sure you let your voice be heard, and with election season fast approaching, what better way to get cracking with casting your ballots?

[TOS EMBED HERE]

How many nominees are there? Fear not, this is way easier than figuring out what your district representatives actually did to warrant your vote. Each category has six different nominees who really need your help. Just one vote makes all of the difference between winning the category or coming in second place! Think long and hard about who you want to see take home the gold in each category.

How do I cast my vote? Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof. Seriously if you get confused please drop us a DM, we’re dying to send an eye-roll GIF your way. Of course the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now! Need a list? We’ve got you covered: Follow this link Have a look at each category Vote for your favourite nominee It’s that simple!

When does voting close? You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking! You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino. Tag and @ your favourites in the comments section right now!