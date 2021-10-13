It’s Official, Voting For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Is Now Open!
The big day is finally here! We’ve heard all your nominations and shoutouts – now it’s your chance to vote for your favourite Maltese content creators, businesses, NGOs, and so much more!
Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino is now officially open!
Make sure you let your voice be heard, and with election season fast approaching, what better way to get cracking with casting your ballots?
Here’s a quick recap of all the voting categories
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
Noticed one missing category? While we cannot throw in a morally questionable electoral gift basket as a reward for your kean eye, here’s some virtual brownie points for you!
The recipient of remaining category, the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced in our grand finale so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for future announcements.
How many nominees are there?
Fear not, this is way easier than figuring out what your district representatives actually did to warrant your vote. Each category has six different nominees who really need your help. Just one vote makes all of the difference between winning the category or coming in second place!
Think long and hard about who you want to see take home the gold in each category.
How do I cast my vote?
Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.
Seriously if you get confused please drop us a DM, we’re dying to send an eye-roll GIF your way.
Of course the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!
Need a list? We’ve got you covered:
- Follow this link
- Have a look at each category
- Vote for your favourite nominee
It’s that simple!
When does voting close?
You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!
You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.
Tag and @ your favourites in the comments section right now!