Stay Tuned: Voting For The SMAs 2021 Is Just Two Days Away!
It’s been a few days now since the open call for nominations for the SMAs 2021 was closed.
Since then, we’ve counted all your nominations (over 6,400 of them to be specific), and sifting through all your responses has been enlightening, exciting and a big step to kicking off the next phase of the Social Media Awards.
The day we’ve all been waiting for is inching closer and closer, and the excitement levels in the office are sky-rocketing through the roof! The very last nominations are being tallied just as you read this.
That’s why we’re happy to announce the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino will be open for voting in just a few days!
Let’s recap the categories real quick:
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
And last but not least, the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award.
So when does voting open?
We’re glad you asked.
Set your alarms for midday on Wednesday 13th October!
You will have the opportunity to sound off and cast your vote for all of your favourites soon, be they creators, NGOs, local heroes or the islands’ most innovative business ideas. Bookmark the official Lovin Malta Social Media Awards website so you can cast your vote as soon as the clock strikes midday.
