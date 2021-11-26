The Wait Is Over! Winners Of The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021 Revealed This Weekend 

From dogs to design, to honouring some Maltese heroes – months of hard work have led to this: the who’s who of the winners of the Lovin Maltas Social Media Awards powered Dragonara Casino. With 100,000 votes from the public (essentially a cool fifth of the islands’ population), we are proud to announce which social media supremos will grab with this year’s online awards.

When will the awards be revealed? We’ll be dropping a video per category everyday from Saturday 27th November to Tuesday 30th November between 10am and 6pm, and one final special award on Wednesday 1st December, giving the winners the spotlight they deserve while they share intimate details about their passion.

There were 19 categories showcasing Malta’s finest in creatives, iconic personalities, memers, and those making a difference. We’re celebrating everyone and everything, so keep an eye out for your favourites! But there’s one special award that we left up to us to decide: the Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates Maltese and Gozitan media figures that have made an impact across the decades.

Tune in every day on Facebook between the 27th November and the 1st December to find out who’s winning big at this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino. Stay tuned… it’s going to be an exciting ride. One final thing: keep your eyes peeled for details surrounding the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards exclusive Black Carpet and Afterparty event, all in line with current COVID-19 measures! Who do you think will win?