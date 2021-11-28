Valentina Rossi, Wave Of Change, And Darrin Zammit Lupi Win Big At The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards
The moment you’ve all been waiting for is here: the second batch of 2021 winners for the Lovin Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino has been revealed, with some of the nation’s most well-loved and talented figures winning big.
With 100,000 votes from the public (essentially a cool fifth of the islands’ population), we are proud to announce which social media supremos will grab with this year’s online awards.
In this list we’re hitting through some of the very best, from awesome causes to touching stories, here are the winners for:
- Best Green Initiative
- Best Photographer/Videographer
- Best Artist/Illustrator
- Best Eatery
- Best Instagrammer
1. Best Green Initiative – Wave Of Change
Sponsored by Malta Public Transport
Wave of Change is an awareness campaign that inspired Neil Agius’ staggering 52-hour swim across the Mediterranean. It looks to raise awareness over just how much plastic pollution has been dumped into the sea.
Agius’ story made Maltese people all over the world proud to be Maltese, with the diaspora raising their voices in support of the man’s mission.
2. Best Videographer/Photographer – Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sponsored by iLab
Darrin Zammit Lupi is an award-winning photographer who documented his daughter’s struggle against the illness and in this video. He’s a well-loved figure in the local scene with images regularly capturing the imagination of the nation.
3. Best Artist/Illustrator – Tina Mifsud
Sponsored by Manouche
Tina Mifsud is an up and coming artist who made waves towards the back end of 2020 with her second solo exhibition, that shined a light upon topics relating to self-image, life on and off of social media, and the social dynamics surrounding the perception of body image.
4. Best Eatery – Hermanos
Sponsored by MPS
Hermanos has burst onto the scene with its tasty creations and food porn-filled account, quickly becoming everyone’s go-to place for awesome burgers.
5. Best Instagrammer – Valentina Rossi
Sponsored by KFC
Does Valentina Rossi need any introduction? The radio host and Instagram supremo is one of the country’s most beloved social media stars.
What do you think of this year’s winners? Stay tuned for the next batch of winners dropping tomorrow!