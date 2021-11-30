د . إAEDSRر . س

ALS Malta, Sarah Zerafa And Henry Galea Among More Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Winners

Drumroll please: the fourth batch of winners for the 2021 Lovin Malta Social Media Awards (powered by Dragonara Casino) is here!

With 100,000 votes from the general public, Lovin Malta is proud to announce another handful of Malta’s social media gurus.

Featuring more of the nation’s leading figures of talent and style, as well as the pioneers in one of the islands’ leading causes, these winners feature some of the public’s favourite faces.

Here are the winners in:

  • Best Overall Content Creator
  • Best TikToker
  • Best NGO/Cause/Community
  • Best Foodporn

1. Best Overall Content Creator – Sarah Zerafa

Sponsored by Island Talent Agency 

Sarah Zerafa is one of Malta’s leading content creators and models and has been dominating the scene for quite some years now. Her win is more than well deserved, following nominations in previous years but this being her first time bagging the award.

2. Best TikToker – Henry Galea

Sponsored by Nestlé Lion

A leading figure in Malta’s makeup scene, he’s known for his freaky and spooky looks, that haunt many TikTok users’ For You Pages. Earlier this year, he even hit his first 1 Million followers on TikTok, after he gained attention overseas.

3. Best NGO/Cause/Community – ALS Malta

Sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto Malta

Founded back in 2015, ALS Malta came about as a response to the lack of awareness and support for people with ALS in Malta. The foundation, led by the inspirational Bjorn Formosa, aims to raise awareness and improve patients’ quality of life and has been in the process of constructing the second Dar Bjorn.

4. Best Foodporn – Foodblog MT

Sponsored by Wolt 

Foodblog MT has been a literal pioneer in the local food scene, offering recommendations, special offers, and what’s new and trending. Their platform also offers reviews, recipes, and is the go-to for hungry appetites.

What do you think of this year’s winners? Stay tuned for the next batch of winners dropping tomorrow!

