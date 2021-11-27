د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s Official! Here Are The First Winners Of The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

After weeks of speculation and mounting levels of excitement the first batch of winners in this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino, have been announced. 

We now know the winners in the Best Music Video, Best Use of Satire, Best Fitness, Best Pet and Most Inspirational Categories. 

Each winner faced stiff competition from other nominees, but sadly there could only be one winner.

Here’s a roundup of the first winners from this year’s awards. 

Best Music Video, sponsored by Burger King:

AIDAN – Naħseb Fik

Best Use of Satire, sponsored by Sphinx:

Bis-Serjetà

Best Fitness, sponsored by Nestle Fitness:

Denise Gafa

Best Pet, sponsored by Tat-Tarġa Kennels:

Bailey

Most Inspirational Person, sponsored by VSQUARED:

Bjorn and Maria Formosa 

From dogs to design to honouring Maltese heroes, the awards are celebrating the country’s best content creators, businesses, NGOs, and so much more!

With over 100,000 votes from the public – about a fifth of the islands’ population – it’s been a tough contest, so make sure you keep an eye out for the winners up until Tuesday.  

Did your favourite nominees win?

READ NEXT: ‘Why Should I Be Punished For Having A Child With A Disability?’ Asks Maltese Mother As Son Is Denied Access To After School Service

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All