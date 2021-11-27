It’s Official! Here Are The First Winners Of The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards
After weeks of speculation and mounting levels of excitement the first batch of winners in this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino, have been announced.
We now know the winners in the Best Music Video, Best Use of Satire, Best Fitness, Best Pet and Most Inspirational Categories.
Each winner faced stiff competition from other nominees, but sadly there could only be one winner.
Here’s a roundup of the first winners from this year’s awards.
Best Music Video, sponsored by Burger King:
AIDAN – Naħseb Fik
Best Use of Satire, sponsored by Sphinx:
Bis-Serjetà
Best Fitness, sponsored by Nestle Fitness:
Denise Gafa
Best Pet, sponsored by Tat-Tarġa Kennels:
Bailey
Most Inspirational Person, sponsored by VSQUARED:
Bjorn and Maria Formosa
From dogs to design to honouring Maltese heroes, the awards are celebrating the country’s best content creators, businesses, NGOs, and so much more!
With over 100,000 votes from the public – about a fifth of the islands’ population – it’s been a tough contest, so make sure you keep an eye out for the winners up until Tuesday.
Did your favourite nominees win?