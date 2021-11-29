Jon Mallia, Neil Agius And Child Food Delivery Service Triumph At Lovin Malta Social Media Awards

Five more winners of the 2021 Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, powered by Dragonara Casino, have just been announced. From podcasts to fashion and from sports to business, the winners were decided by the public, with 100,000 votes cast in this year’s awards. So without further ado, here are your winners for the following categories: Best Business Innovation

Best Sportsperson

Best In Fashion

Best Podcast

Best TV/Radio Host



1. Best Business Innovation – Bukkun Sponsored by Altaro Software

Malta’s first local food company for children has taken it upon itself to solve parents’ mealtime headaches once and for all. Erika and Julia, with the help of nutritionist Sara, cook a wide variety of nutritious and locally sourced meals and deliver them to people’s homes. A straightforward idea but very impactful in scope, Bukkun is well-deserving of this year’s Business Innovation prize. 2. Best Sportsperson – Neil Agius Sponsored by Technogym

Neil Agius smashed the world record for the longest unassisted swim when he swam from Linosa to Gozo in just over 52 hours last summer. It was all for a good cause too, with Neil’s Wave of Change campaign highlighting the problems of plastic pollution at sea. A worthy winner for this year’s best sportsperson prize. 3. Best in Fashion – Charles & Ron Sponsored by FRANKS

From Paris Hilton and Ariana Grande to Ashanti and Nathalie Emmanuel, some of the world’s most famous celebrities have been spotted wearing items designed by Charles & Ron. Providing high-end clothing and bags with a Mediterranean flair, Charles & Ron are Malta’s most famous fashion designers and unsurprising winners of the Best In Fashion award. 4. Best Podcast – Jon Mallia’s Podcast Sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd

Podcasts have taken their time to pick up steam in Malta but they’ve finally done so, in no small part thanks to Jon Mallia’s show. Jon’s podcast style of engaging his guests in long discussions, which can get deeply intellectual, emotional and humorous, has even led some to draw comparisons between his show and American podcast legend Joe Rogan. He is the first winner of this brand new category for the Lovin Social Media Awards. 5. Best TV/Radio Host – Nate, Frank & Rossi Sponsored by CTYRYD

Nate, Frank and Rossi won this award last year and have reclaimed their crown this year, no mean feat considering all the TV and radio channels out there. The Traffic Threesome have continued putting a smile on the faces of drivers navigating through the chaos of Malta’s roads in the afternoon, with the chemistry between the three Vibe FM hosts obvious for any listener. Did your favourites win this year? Stay tuned for more updates dropping soon.