Kill Your Cravings And Delivery Dilemmas With These 11 Euro 2020 Deals From Wolt

Euro 2020 is in full swing, your eyes are glued to every exciting, nail-biting match playing this season as you and your friends and family cheer on their favourite teams. The last thing on your mind is hassling to make your own snacks or stay scrolling aimlessly looking for just the right restaurant to sate the craving you have. Luckily, Wolt has come to the rescue of everyone craving delicious food while watching a match. For the whole duration of the Euro 2020 season (11th June to 11th July), you can feast yourselves on some of the best restaurants Malta has to offer with special Euro 2020 deals. Here are 11 restaurants that will satisfy your Euro 2020 food cravings this season: 1. Avotaco

The only thing better than a portion of nachos for a football match is a delicious pack of Mexican-style snacks to enjoy with your friends and family. Avotaco’s Euro League Pack brings together eight tantalising avocado fries with portions of nachos, fries and cheesy quesadilla strips with two free sauces. You can get your taste for delicious Mexican cuisine while watching your favourite teams play, hassle-free. 2. Sotto Marsaskala

Everyone’s favourite Roman Pizza restaurant is offering an amazing offer of a delicious pizza Diavola coupled with a Peroni Beer for a special price of €12. Savour Sotto’s unique Pinsas with their homemade dough and fresh, genuine ingredients in each slice that you take a bite into and wash it down with a typical Italian beer as you root for your favourite team. 3. Floyd

Popular St Paul’s Bay restaurant Floyd is slashing the prices on every single item on their menu by 10%, letting you enjoy everything from a tasty Pulled Pork Ftira to a Fresh Tuna Salad at a reduced price. So, while watching the matches, dig into a tasty ftira – or even share one with a friend. 4. Southern Fried Chicken

For those craving addictively tasty fried chicken, SFC’s various venues across Malta have an amazing offer for you and your family and friends to savour this football season. By buying their Euro Cup Combo, you get a delicious selection of 11 chicken pieces, 11 super chicken nuggets, 11 onion rings, five portions of fries, five drinks of your choice and two portions of coleslaw. 5. Garam Masala

Indian food is one of the most popular cuisine types that nearly everyone can enjoy in Malta. Garam Masala is offering an amazing selection of meal deals suitable for meat lovers, vegetarians and even vegans! Just choose your main course, rice or bread and a drink and get your fill of Indian food today. 6. BlackPaw

Known for their gourmet burgers and hot dogs, BlackPaw has slashed its prices by 5% on all items on the menu while also offering a free beer top-up with every meal purchased. What can be better than chowing down to a decadent hot dog before sipping on a cold beer with your friends? 7. Shakes N’ Bakes

Shakes N’ Bakes is offering a wide selection of different meal deals and tasty combos to give you a taste of everything sweet to savoury. Enjoy an offer of two shakes and two drinks or get a family combo of one Peperoni Pizza, three Sausage Pizzas, four Mozzarella Sticks, 12 chicken popcorn, one portion of fries, two kinder doughnuts and a 1.5L bottle of Coke. 8. Blue Bar

Offering a choice of two burgers, two fries and two drinks of your choice, Msida’s Blue Bar is offering the absolute best from their fabulous menu. With a wide selection of varied burgers available, get a taste for any type of burger you could possibly imagine with this deal. 9. CFC

When watching a football match, having the ability to share food that isn’t too messy is definitely a plus. CFC offers the perfect combination of football match food with their Euro Combo deal, letting you purchase four crispy chicken pizzas coupled with four coca colas! 10. Little Bones

If you’re interested in more traditional Maltese flavours while watching the Euro 2020, Little Bones’ Maltese Combo-deal offers a meal for four people. You’ll get two portions of braised Maltese traditional horse meat, one portion of fried Maltese garlic rabbit, a portion of roast potatoes and two soft drinks of your choice. 11. Hungry Horse

When choosing Hungry Horse, you and your friends or family get the chance to pick any four burgers and get a six-pack of beer for free. Additionally, for every meal purchased, you get one free beer as well, offering an amazing choice for sports-friendly meals for Euro 2020. Considering that Euro 2020 lasts until 11th July, you can potentially try each and every one of these places – and even discover more amazing restaurants on Wolt. Tag a Euro 2020 Fan!