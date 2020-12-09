WATCH: Go Green! Make Your Milied Extra Special With These Twelve Easy Steps

The festive season is edging closer and closer, and we honestly couldn’t be more excited. This is the time where we usually enjoy giving, so why not give the biggest gift all but to Mother Nature instead? Check out what steps the Lovin Malta team took to make this Christmas greener than ever!

You might have heard of the MECP’s (Ministry for The Environment, Climate Change and Planning) Saving Our Blue campaign, launched back in summer 2019 to raise awareness about the adverse effects of beach littering, amongst other things. Well, summer’s long gone, but Saving Our Blue’s mission to save the world persists! Prior to Christmas 2020, Saving Our Blue published 12 pledges that pretty much anyone can make to make these festivities eco-friendly.

Dreaming of a green Christmas? Here’s how you can make that dream a reality. For starters, ditch the disposable decorations and glam your house up with reused materials. In this case, your recycling bin will be your best friend. There’s nothing us Maltese love more than eating, and whilst that’s all well and good, this can often give way to ample food wastage. To prevent this, make sure to plan ahead before shopping to make sure you don’t end up with more groceries than you can need.

If you still end up with leftovers – because let’s face it, it wouldn’t be Christmas without any leftovers – cook up some recipes that use up said leftovers. Before setting off on a Christmas shopping spree, make sure you’re well-equipped with a couple of hardy, reusable bags. That way, you can proudly deny those single-use plastic bags at the checkout whilst also saving up on a couple of cents every time. Speaking of single-use plastic… Do the planet a favour and say no to disposables this Christmas – unnecessary waste won’t do anyone any good.

If you’re participating in any gift exchanges this year, take a look at what Malta’s local stores have to offer before heading straight to e-commerce websites. You’d honestly be surprised by the sheer range of products on the Maltese market. When it’s time to wrap up your gifts, try your best to have a paperless Christmas by avoiding packaged gifts. Having said that, if you really want to wrap your gifts up, ditch the wrapping paper and use some brown paper instead.