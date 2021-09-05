Want To Boost Your CV? Part-Time Courses In Malta That Elevate Your Portfolio In A Matter Of Weeks

A Maltese academy with a stellar reputation for instructive training courses that are both fulfilling and up-to-date while providing career opportunities is offering a range of courses that may just kickstart the next big chapter in your work life. 21 Academy in Naxxar has already developed a reputation for great courses that deliver real results – be it their full courses or shorter workshops and webinars. “The aim of the Academy is to provide opportunities for its clients and students to enhance their knowledge of their specific industry-related issues, learn new skills which are increasingly necessary to handle today’s challenges, and to understand better their full potential,” says the Head of 21 Academy, Dr. Roselyn Borg. Whether you are looking for short or long courses or workshops you can complete in an afternoon, 21 Academy may have exactly what you are looking for.

Let’s take a look at two courses that are worth looking into for anyone ready to enter these fields, progress in their career or enhance their skills.

What’s it about? This course is aimed at giving you a thorough knowledge of the principles of payroll and related employment law and data privacy implications. Participants will be trained on how to apply their knowledge in practice by being shown how to successfully adhere to payroll requirements under the law. They will also find themselves adequately competent to recognise issues that may arise in any payroll process, how to tackle it, and what related legislation may apply or must otherwise be adhered to Course duration? Training will be provided through 10 lectures of 2.5 hours each, held online. The course will be interactive, where participants are free to ask questions, discuss and share ideas or experiences. Who should attend? Administrative and office employees, human resources and payroll professionals, directors and managers and business owners.

What’s it about? This course will help participants establish and evaluate competence in applying psychological knowledge and skills to the practice of Occupational Psychology. Participants will be able to evaluate and synthesise competence in theoretical and methodological aspects of Occupational Psychology at Diploma level. They will also be able to apprehend and critically evaluate psychological literature and gain the ability to discover the theoretical principles of psychological knowledge. The course will also provide appropriate evidence in the application of ethical and legal considerations in Occupational Psychology. Those undergoing these studies will be able to critically evaluate psychological business analysis techniques, the relevance of theory and research to professional practice. Course duration? Training will be provided through 12 lectures of 2.5 hours each, held online. The course will be interactive, where participants are free to ask questions, discuss and share ideas or experiences. Who should attend? Human resources professionals, managers, team leaders, supervisors, executives and directors.

On the other hand, if you are looking for something that can be done in just three hours, these workshops and webinars need to be on your list.

What’s it about? Criminal law may seem like a field of law reserved only for big shot cases which would never apply to HR professionals, but one couldn’t be more wrong. Several criminal offences may be committed at the place of work – for example, theft, fraud, misappropriation or sexual harassment. These are all criminal offences that may, unfortunately, feature at the workplace at one point or another. Incidences of such offences may also increase with a surge in your workplace’s size and complexity, and so it’s best to be prepared. During this workshop, you’ll be tackling the criminal offences referred above among others, how to recognise signs that may lead you to investigate possible offences, and how to effectively deal with them. You will also learn about the main differences between your obligations arising under employment law and criminal law, and the distinction to be drawn between the two. Who should attend? Managers, human resource professionals and supervisors.

What’s it about? Observing data privacy obligations has become one of the main headaches for today’s employers. Throughout the past years, with the onset and development of several effective technological means which help employers monitor their employees’ movements and actions, the gradual erosion of employees’ entitlement to privacy was quickly overturned by the introduction of the GDPR, an EU regulation whose acronym has become a buzzword in general daily discourse. Contrary to what many may think, the GDPR does not simply serve the purpose to effectively prohibit employers from monitoring their employees in any way. What’s important is that such monitoring is carried out in line with the provisions of the law and with respect to the employees’ legitimate expectations to privacy, which expectations are ultimately enshrined in law. This workshop will address your obligations as a data controller in terms of implementing employee monitoring systems, what is and is not considered acceptable in this light, and any limitations or exceptions which may apply. Who should attend? Managers, human resource professionals, supervisors, compliance officers and in-house legal advisors.

What’s it about? Gender equality is one of the greatest mainstays achieved by society at large in several parts of the world, following decades of campaigning and political bargaining aimed at recognising that one should not be at the receiving end of any detrimental treatment solely on account of one’s gender. However, this often brings along a deeper question as to how persons of different genders are to be handled in general. Equal treatment is possible in most respects, yet certain instances require differential treatment owing to the very nature of the individual – one of the most basic examples being maternity leave, which is naturally only available to women. On the other end of the spectrum, one may also be faced with arguments against the unfavourable treatment of men – yes, it happens – where genuine pro-woman policies and behaviour may indirectly (and generally unintentionally) place men in a disadvantaged position. Students will be discussing this highly sensitive topic during this workshop, analysing what should and shouldn’t be done, the safe ways of implementing necessary change, and how to handle grievances and other incidents which may arise due to differential treatment. Who should attend? Managers, human resource professionals and supervisors.

Whether you are looking to take your career to the next level, enter a new field or are keen to stay updated on the latest within a field, get in contact with 21 Academy and find out more about their range of long and short courses, workshops and webinars. FREE Webinar – Unlocking your potential 21 Academy will be holding a free webinar for those interested in learning about the objectives of each of the upcoming study programmes, as well as any future career prospects one can expect on successful completion of each study programme. More information about the free webinar can be found here. Tag someone who is going to love this