Helping our lovely island move forward starts with you. Everyone who calls Malta home has the responsibility to spark conversation and inspire change. We know this is hard to do alone, which is why a whole host of non-governmental organisations have made it their mission to make this easier. The Inspire Foundation has been at the forefront of making these changes since 2009. With Eden Foundation and Razzett Tal-Ħbiberija joining forces to become the Inspire Foundation, all of their resources and employees have come together to reach a common goal – to give everyone the basic human right of equality and inclusion. What is the Inspire Foundation? The Inspire Foundation helps encourage hundreds of people with various disabilities to open up and truly see what they are capable of. Ranging from people found on the Autism spectrum to individuals dealing with Cerebral Palsy, Inspire offer a range of services and programmes to aid these individuals.

Drawing on many years of experience in the educational, therapeutic, social and recreational fields, The Inspire Foundation is amazingly equipped with all of the resources and expertise necessary to help meet the needs of persons with disabilities. From Hydrotherapy to their structured therapy and rehabilitation programme (STAR) – Inspire Foundation provides such a range of services and activities to the community that makes them irreplaceable. Working with Inspire Foundation means that you will be at the forefront of connecting with these individuals and aiding them to live the best life they possibly can. Help Inspire Change

With great work comes great responsibility, and the Inspire Foundation knows this, which is why they place so much focus on caring for their employees. After all, how can they expect their employees to aid others without taking care of themselves? Private health insurance, therapy services, study leave, a flexible work environment, discounts on fitness and wellness facilities and so much more are just waiting for you. Creating a healthy work-life balance is super important to The Inspire Foundation, as they don’t just look at the needs of individuals with disabilities, but they look at everyone’s needs. Their culture empowers them to execute change, with employees having the opportunity to implement their own way of doing things. And if you need a break from sparking positive change all day, you can always unwind with their resident pony Flick. Tutors, shop assistants, support workers, physiotherapists, and so many other roles have opened up with the Inspire Foundation. Submit your application

You can have a look at the vast range of vacancies on offer they have here. If you think you have what it takes to connect with people and help them have a better quality of life, then have a look at the 30+ different vacancies the Inspire Foundation has on their website. Roles available are on both a full and part-time basis, so don’t be afraid to see how you can help. If you have any questions about any vacancy, who Inspire Foundation are, or if you just wish to offer your services as a volunteer rather than as an employee, you can send an email to [email protected]. Tag someone who wants to Inspire!