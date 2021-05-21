Home Is Where The Heart Is And These 6 Maltese Properties Could Steal Yours

Home – it’s way more than a place to sleep. It protected us from the pandemic, it’s the shelter where we rest, entertain ourselves and get away from the hectic world called outside. It’s no coincidence that it’s usually the biggest investment of people’s lives. If you’re looking for a fresh start in the shape of a new abode, here are six gorgeous properties currently for sale by Excel Homes on the Maltese market. 1. This gorgeous Mosta palazzo

Some of us want to live in a house where you can feel the history within the walls. If you’re looking for the village vibe, this unique palazzo is on the outskirts of Mosta’s centre, yet it’s also within walking distance of all amenities. It’s got three large en-suite bedrooms and a kitchen that leads to a formal sitting-dining area and study. And, because it is a palazzo, it’s got enough room to convert a space into a studio flatlet. With typical Maltese house finishings like high ceilings, stone arches, corbels plus a huge garden, this is definitely a home for people who love to entertain with a penchant for all things traditional. 2. This modern Attard villa

Keeping to the centre of Malta, this fully detached villa is found in the most distinguished, quiet area of Attard, and is genuinely huge. On the ground floor, it’s got a spacious hall that leads to an open plan of a kitchen, dining and living area together with a guest bathroom, pantry and a separate living and dining area for more formal affairs, with two fireplaces. Moving onto the upper levels, you can find four finished bedrooms, with the main one complete with an ensuite and jacuzzi. Talk about luxury. And what’s a villa without a great outdoor space? This villa is complete with a large terrace overlooking a pool area and garden, connected to a flatlet, storage room and three-car driveway. Basically, you’ll never need to leave your home. 3. This beautiful bungalow in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Are you a sea view person? If you are, this might be the next home for you. Located in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, this detached bungalow is super spacious and equipped with a lush garden and decked pool, overlooking the stellar Mediterranean sea. Inside, the bright property comprises an open plan dining and living area, separate kitchen, dining and sitting room. It’s also got three bedrooms, the main one finished with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. And for the car fanatics out there (or anyone with a big family) it’s also got a five-car garage. 4. This luxury villa in Victoria Gardens

Location is everything in property. This villa in Victoria Gardens is for anyone who likes the finer things in life, away from the hustle and bustle of Malta but still super connected. This luxury villa is a perfect mix of traditional and modern finishings. On the outside, there’s a picturesque garden with pool, leading to a one-bedroom flatlet and two-car garage. Inside, a large welcoming hall opens up to the kitchen, living, dining area, complete with a pantry. Upstairs is equally large, with three bedrooms and unobstructed roof views. Summer pool parties anyone? 5. This exclusive villa in Birguma

There’s nothing quite as exclusive as rural Birguma. This cul-de-sac villa has got some incredible views and designer finishes fit for a king. With landscaped gardens, a pool, shower room and ample entertainment space, this is for the more sociable buyers out there. The inside of the villa is just as spectacular. An elegant hall opens up to a bright open plan, fitting with a brand new high-end Berloni kitchen and a living area and office. It’s got four bedrooms with the possibility of a fifth. You could be the first to savour this beautiful family home. 6. Large bungalow in San Pawl Tat-Tarġa

If I could describe this in brief, this is a one in a million luxury residence. This modern bungalow is found on the outskirts of San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, comprising a massive open plan kitchen, living and dining area, four bedrooms (three of which are ensuite) as well as a pool, four-car garage and flatlet at the back. Wow. All this comes with gorgeous countryside views, of course. It’s hard enough picking the perfect humble abode, so when you do, leave the rest to the experts. The dedicated team at Excel Homes have all these properties and passion to help you find your dream home.

