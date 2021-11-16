Groundbreaking AI Company Is In Malta Looking For Passionate Data Scientists And Engineers

A global artificial intelligence company with offices around the world is expanding to Malta, creating 30 new tech-centric jobs at its new home in Smart City. Altada Technology Solutions is a solution provider “on a mission to deliver business results by combining ground-breaking technology and the brilliance of human endeavour”. “Our clients know us for solving the seemingly unsolvable. We bring AI to life through innovative solutions which change our world for the better and help organisations reach their true potential,” the company said. Be it asset management, contract intelligence, M&A due diligence, safety and security, or healthcare, Altada are all about offering intelligent, modern solutions to your problems – and their move to Malta may beckon the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for AI on the island.

The company currently has over 70 employees across the U.S. and Europe and has also recently announced a $11.5 million funding round led by Rocktop Partners alongside Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland. “We are thrilled to have opened our European tech hub in Malta. We have already carved out meaningful business partnerships and the talent coming through is very promising,” Altada CEO Allan F. Beechinor said. Locally, the company has already been welcomed by The Malta Chamber of Commerce. “The Malta Chamber is delighted to see innovative and dynamic international companies partnering up with businesses in Malta and providing more employment opportunities to technology niches such as AI. The Malta Chamber is proud that one of its members, InboundMuse, has been selected by Altada,” Julia Aquilina, Policy Executive at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, said.

Allan F. Beechinor, CEO & Co-Founder, and Co-founder and Niamh Parker, Chief Legal & People Officer

Now, Altada is looking for new talent to join their growing team. “Malta is a core focus for Altada’s expansion into Europe. We are hiring across all departments.” With a strong global outlook, a young and creative team and a passion for growth, budding techies on the island with an interest in artificial intelligence and coming up with new solutions could benefit greatly by working with Altada.

Altada Technology Solutions are currently on the hunt for data scientists and blockchain engineers to join their team in Malta in their new offices in Smart City. If you are interested in working in a high-energy and fast-moving AI environment and have a passion for machine learning and data science, click here to become part of Altada’s team.

Are you (or a friend) ready for a new and exciting career in artificial intelligence? Let us know in the comments below