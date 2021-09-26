WATCH: Meet Joe Debono, The Actor Who Has ALS

Joe Debono, who’s better known as James Bondin from Xarabank, has been struggling with ALS since March of 2020. His journey started when he was playing tennis, and he felt his arms grow weaker and weaker. Joe’s wife highlights the fact that they felt like they were lost at sea, and Bjorn was the beacon of light that they were looking for. Joe has been an active member of the ALS community, aiding Bjorn to rally funds and help out wherever he can, from the very beginning of his journey. Joe did not want to just lie back and let his sickness consume him.

Joe has been able to keep his mind active and keep in contact with his friends and family members thanks to the specialised computer which was provided by Dar Bjorn. Joe can type on his computer by only using his eyes. Although Joe is confined to a wheelchair, his mind is not being neglected. Joe continually strives to emulate the good that Bjorn has done for him over the years. Even though he has limited movement, Joe still helps out on raising funds and helping spread the word about this devastating illness.

Be like Joe, help spread the word about this cause and help however you can. Donations are highly appreciated, but even sharing the story to your socials would aid this cause. You can donate via: BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249

SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99

Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/lovin-malta-for-dar-bjorn Tag someone who can help