FIFA Pro? Apply For The Global Qualifiers In Malta Now And Prove Your Skills
Are you able to dominate a digital football pitch like no other? Do you just love annihilating noobs and are now looking to go global?
Then you need to sign up for the Malta BOV ePremier League and show your serious skills.
With a total of €3,500 up for grabs as prize money, this could be the launching pad to a lucrative and fruitful career in esports. The winner of this year’s edition will automatically progress to the Playoff Stage of this year’s EA Global Series
1. So, what is the MEPL exactly, and how do you sign up?
The MEPL is an official EA Sports licensed qualifier for the FIFA eWorld Cup, part of the FIFA 21 Global Series, consisting of a series of matches to prove who is truly among the best on the island.
The second season of the MEPL is brought to you by the Malta Football Association, Bank of Valletta, GMR Entertainment and EA Sports.
2. The tournament will be based on the FUT version of “FIFA 21”. Players will compete on the PS4 console for the duration of the event.
3. And this is how it’ll all go down.
The first round will consist of three online qualifiers which are open to everyone to join ( if you are over 16 that is) and will occur between 16th and 22nd December.
After that, the offline qualifiers will take place between the 16th and 17th January.
The main competition will happen between March and May 2021, before the groups head to the knockout stage.
4. Each of the final 16 qualified players will officially be representing one of the 16 BOV Premier League Football Clubs.
Ever wanted to live your best Sliema Wanderers or Tarxien Rainbows dreams? Now’s your chance!
5. Any and all Maltese residents who are 16-years-old or older at the time of registration can apply for the tournament.
Honestly, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for, racking up all those insane corner shots and headers for years now.
It’s time for you to step up and show the world whose boss on the virtual football field.
Sign up for the MEPL today and take the first step of the rest of your life.