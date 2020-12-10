FIFA Pro? Apply For The Global Qualifiers In Malta Now And Prove Your Skills

Are you able to dominate a digital football pitch like no other? Do you just love annihilating noobs and are now looking to go global?

Then you need to sign up for the Malta BOV ePremier League and show your serious skills.

With a total of €3,500 up for grabs as prize money, this could be the launching pad to a lucrative and fruitful career in esports. The winner of this year’s edition will automatically progress to the Playoff Stage of this year’s EA Global Series

1. So, what is the MEPL exactly, and how do you sign up?

The MEPL is an official EA Sports licensed qualifier for the FIFA eWorld Cup, part of the FIFA 21 Global Series, consisting of a series of matches to prove who is truly among the best on the island.

The second season of the MEPL is brought to you by the Malta Football Association, Bank of Valletta, GMR Entertainment and EA Sports.