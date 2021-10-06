Flexible Work And Flagship Products: This Acclaimed Maltese IT Company Is Growing Their Team

Jobs always ask their employees to be flexible, but what happens when the tables turn and the job is flexible instead? It’s no secret that there are loads of perks to flexible working so let’s see what you get when you have a flexi-job! You have complete control over the hours you work. Feel like starting a bit earlier today? No problem, you can start as early as you want. There’s no desk that you’re chained to, so you can work from anywhere. Another added bonus is the fact that you don’t need to deal with traffic, meaning you save time and you save on fuel costs. But who offers such amazing work conditions?

Meet Aqubix, a KYC (Know Your Customer) company that specialise in providing digital automation to various companies across the globe through their lifecycle management platform KYC portal. They boast a database of over 60 clients spanning over 5 different continents. You get to work with clients from the USA, Dubai, Russia, the UK, South Africa and so many more. Headquartered in Malta, Aqubix is a part of the Mizzi Organisation who acquired 50% of Aqubix at the beginning of 2016 as part of their growth strategy. Their clients are spread across various industries from tier 1 and tier 2 banking institutions, payment providers, corporate service providers, legal and accounting to logistics, gaming, precious metal refineries, oil and gas, taxi booking and dispatch providers and cash management services, to mention a few. They are making some serious noise in the industry and have made it to the Top Regtech 100 List for 3 years running (2019, 2020 and 2021). They have also received various other nominations such as being Finalists in the Banking Tech Awards by Fintech Futures, Shortlisted for the best KYC and Client Onboarding Solution in Data Management Insight Awards by A-Team Group, selected as Partner at Sibos 2021 and shortlisted for Regtech Insight Awards 2021 APAC. The good news if you are in the industry, is that they are on the hunt for people to join their super team!

Aqubix doesn’t really care when or how you work, as long as you get your work done. The focus is on deliverables. This means that as long as you complete your tasks on time, are in meetings when needed, and constantly communicate with your team, you’re free to live your life however you want to. Aqubix are on the hunt for some new recruits to fill the roles of; Software Developer

System Administrator

Software Support Agent

Software Testers Their main focus is on financial services, banks, gaming, crypto and other non-regulated markets. Their flagship KYC Portal was launched in London back in February 2017 and currently makes up 90% of their entire business. They estimate that the total end-user base of their KYC Portal across their clients currently exceeds 7 million end-users.

Their KYC Portal’s most unique aspect is its dynamic configuration engine, which gives full control to the compliance team to define and maintain the entire regulatory framework. This allows the team to be able to create and tailor an entire process based on the kind of risk or process that they need.

We don't want to give the wrong impression, a flexi-job isn't all fun and games. You need to have great communication skills, awesome time management skills and an amazing ability to prioritise one task over the others. If you think you've got what it takes to become a part of the Aqubix team, follow the links above and apply for your preferred role.