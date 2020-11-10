WIN: If It’s Time To Put A Ring On It Then Check Out This Gorgeous Diamond Boutique At Pjazza Tigné

A proposal is probably up there with some of the most memorable and downright emotional events of your entire life. But now you can make your proposal even more special with Art Diamond Boutique’s quasi-endless range of products. Such a special day should be reflected in your choice of ring – and what screams ‘special’ more than a custom-designed engagement ring?

Choose from Art Diamond Boutique’s enormous selection of internationally-certified white and coloured diamonds or other precious stones. Apart from custom designed pieces, this store supplies its products from some of the best brands in the global jewellery game – we’re talking Crivelli Design and Autore Pearls. You can find this store at Pjazza Tigné in Tigné Point, Sliema, and it’s open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Don’t worry if this is your first jewellery purchase! The store’s director, Lee Satariano, has over 30 years of experience in the diamond trade and is a certified gemmologist. So rest assured you’ll be getting advice from one of the best people in the game. Now we know that we can’t all be looking to buy a new piece of jewellery…

But that doesn’t mean that Art Diamond Boutique’s services are lost on you. This company offers jewellery valuations for a variety of needs – from insurance purposes to inheritance and re-sale. And that’s not all! Got some old jewellery lying around? Don’t let it gather dust on your bedside table – Art Diamond Boutique is offering to re-purpose any old precious jewellery you no longer use. It also offers a whole plethora of other services; like polishing, cleaning, and rhodium plating.

Your journey with Art Diamond Boutique doesn’t end after your purchase. Lee Satariano is committed to offering his clients the after-sales service they deserve. For him, purchasing a piece of jewellery isn’t just a transaction, but rather, the start of a fruitful relationship. Art Diamond Boutique’s in-house workshop will make sure that your jewellery is always looking its best.

This company offers a plethora of free services to its loyal customers; we’re talking servicing, cleaning, and inspection on the house. Apart from that, clients are also sent automatic reminders to bring their jewellery in for service whenever it’s due – and its all thanks to Art Diamond Boutique’s cloud-based system. This easy-to-use software can be accessed remotely by any and all of the company’s clients to gain vital and secure information about their jewellery.

Upon making your first purchase at Art Diamond Boutique, you will get your own account set up on the company’s cloud-based software for free. This will let you access your very own online private portfolio displaying all the details you’d ever need to know about your purchased items; we’re talking quantity of items, collection value, insurance purposes, and item-specific details.

