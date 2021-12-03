Artificial Intelligence Can Create A Cleaner Malta, Here’s How You Can Help

Technology has come a long way, and Malta’s data analysts, data scientists and machine learning experts are at the forefront of these innovations. That’s why Malta’s very best brains are being invited to take part in the #CleanMalta AI Computer Vision Virtual Hackathon. They will be encouraged to use AI (Artificial Intelligence) with the aim of addressing the litter issue that our country is facing. The scope is to create a solution, using existing data and satellite technology, which is capable of detecting litter in rural areas across the country. That way, we can create a more efficient cleaning plan to restore Malta and Gozo back to their natural beauty.

The #CleanMalta AI Computer Vision Virtual Hackathon is being organised by the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection, in collaboration with the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, MITA, and European Space Imaging technical support from Microsoft. The #CleanMalta Virtual Hackathon will be taking place using Microsoft’s Teams platform. The event itself is held on the 16th and 17th December, and teams of five members each will be required to come up with an idea, design it, and also execute it. The goal is to bring this conceptual idea to life. Each participating team will be assigned an experienced subject-matter expert as a coach who will help them along the way.

Kyle Anastasi, from Microsoft Malta, speaks about this hackathon as seeing “our young data analysts, data scientists and machine learning experts collaborating to find solutions to a common environmental problem”. He also speaks about what a great opportunity this is as team members get to “make use of Microsoft’s Azure AI technology and present their solutions to leading industry executives from Microsoft, the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection and MITA”. You can register your interest to change the way we #CleanMalta and be part of this hackathon via this link here. The deadline for expressions of interest is the 6th December. If you have any questions about this event, or just want to learn more, you can direct any inquiries via email to [email protected] Tag someone who would crush this hackathon!