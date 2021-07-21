Committed To Our Climate! One Carbon-Neutral Company In Malta Shares Their Top Tips

Climate change is a real, pressing, and unfortunately divisive issue. It’s a problem that knows no borders or exceptions, so it is truly up to everyone to protect the planet. One carbon-neutral company in Malta is determined to set a good example and spoke to Lovin Malta on how it embodies an eco-conscious ethos in everything it does. Aspire Global is a carbon-neutral iGaming company that is actively working to clean up the planet and promote sustainability, inside and outside of the workplace.

It’s already managed to achieve carbon-neutral status and reach its Paris 2050 goals to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit the global temperature increase, but this doesn’t mean the fight is over. Aspire Global is committed to making sure the planet looks better in 30 years than it does now, not worse.

Here’s how they’re steering towards the green. 1. Thinking green and local View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aspire Global (@aspireglobaligaming) The team at Aspire Global prides itself on being proactive at any opportunity. In fact, on World Ocean Day, they headed down to Golden Bay for a beach-wide clean-up. Speaking on the achievement, Aspire’s dedicated Sustainability Manager, Liesbeth Oost, said: “We’re proud to participate in such an important cause and to help ensure that our local community is looked after and is rubbish-free!” However, it’s not enough to take part in out-of-office initiatives like this. There’s always more that can be done!

2. Creating a clean commuting culture Setting a powerful example in this pandemic era is crucial, which means that as work-life returns to “normality”, working to offset the production of gas emissions by reducing travel is important. Therefore, Aspire supports and applauds colleagues that use an eco-friendly commute to work – be it by bicycle or skates. Way to go Tippi and Alexis!

“It hammers home the point that this is not only environmentally friendly but also healthier for employees and their wallets,” Oost explained. The pandemic has created a culture of working from home which reduces emissions, but businesses should still aim to keep their office spaces environmentally friendly. According to Oost: “Aspire’s offices are modernised and equipped with smart and energy-efficient devices to reduce our footprint, while we compensate emissions we can’t avoid. Energy-intensive servers also add to this issue which is why Aspire Global aims to select its server space based on renewable energy usage to help minimise the problem.”

Indeed, the impact of practical changes should never be underestimated. Aspire focuses on reducing single-use plastics, separating waste correctly, printing less to save paper, using reusable coffee cups and often gives energy-saving tips and tricks. Aspire also works to support local initiatives that protect the planet for future generations and sponsors the Expedition Clean Shores 2021. The company supported organiser and athlete Mark Galea Pace, who ran a three-day expedition by boat to collect as much waste and debris as possible. Apart from cleaning up Malta’s seas, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of a clean and safe coastline for the aquatic ecosystem in Malta. Aspire’s COO Antoine Bonello, who was on hand to congratulate Mark on the completion of his mission, said: “It’s inspiring to see so much hard work to make the world a better and cleaner place. We are delighted to be a part of it.”

Lastly, Aspire employees often volunteer days to promote community inclusion, supporting charities that align with its values in the areas of education, social services, and cultural initiatives. This of course extends to the company taking its social corporate responsibility towards the environment very seriously. The journey to saving our planet is an arduous uphill battle that requires everyone to join in the fight. And no, it's not just our individual responsibility, but a corporate one too, which is why Aspire Global's environmental pro-activeness is undoubtedly something to aspire to.