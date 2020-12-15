WIN: Malta’s Beloved Mexican Eatery Is Expanding To Mrieħel And Giving Away A Year’s Supply Of Burritos

In Malta, there is one spicy name that combines two of the best food items in the world and represents all things delicious and Mexican. Avotaco needs no introduction. Between its delectable dishes, fun marketing stunts and creative team, the restaurant that began as a humble food truck has officially made its mark on Malta’s gastronomical scene – and now, they are expanding to the working hub of Mrieħel.

Whether you live in the central or north of Malta, or work in or near Mrieħel, you are about to get a whole new Mexican experience in your life, involving tons of tacos. Located in a central business hub, delivery from Avotaco will be more accessible than ever before. You can even order their food online directly – just click and collect or have it delivered!

Back in 2018, Avotaco was just a humble taco truck, dedicated to delivering fast-casual Mexican cuisine to the Maltese masses. Soon enough, they had developed a proper reputation amongst Malta’s foodies, before opening their first brick-and-mortar in Ta’ Xbiex. With a plan to elevate the brand while still serving fresh and healthy food, their new Mrieħel location is set to bring their comida mexicana to a wider audience than ever before. Besides their new outlet, Avotaco are also welcoming their first commercial kitchen, meaning they’ll be able to whip out more incredible burritos, quesadillas, and of course chimichangas than ever before. Get ready for more tacos than you can shake a cactus at.

One of the biggest draws is that its fresh menu is highly customisable, offering everything from vegan and vegetarian options…

… to full on meat-feasts.