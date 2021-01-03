Malta’s Next Top Architects: These Awards Are Looking For The Island’s Finest Periti

Malta is filled with inspiration to create the finest architectural marvels to feast your eyes upon. From the bastions that surround our most cherished cities to the golden colour and distinctive texture of Maltese limestone. The brightest and boldest of Malta’s architects have long made our island more beautiful and distinct as a merging point of European, Mediterranean, and North African cultural influences. To commend the stellar work of Malta’s finest architects, the Malta Architectural and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards have returned to honour their achievements.

MASP Trophy, designed with the intention of capturing the angular shapes and shadows of Valletta's bastions

There is no better feeling than being recognised as a leader in the building and design industry. Subsequently, the MASP Awards which launched last year, are organised by the Planning Authority under the patronage of the President of Malta. MASP Awards under the patronage of the President of Malta, allow architects across Malta to showcase their finest projects and expertise in one of Malta’s most prestigious awards ceremonies for local architects.

Townhouse facade in Sliema

And the submissions for the awards are now open. If you’re an architect, you can simply participate and enter your projects into a variable number of categories, including ‘Emerging Architect Award’ and ‘Urban Design’. Each category focuses on a different aspect of architecture and design to highlight all kinds of projects that architects in Malta find to be their pride and joy. The submitted projects will be judged by both local and foreign experts, who will be looking for projects that highlight form, function, innovation, and quality. The awards also include a category – The President’s Awards – for individuals who have made an outstanding contribution through research, education, theory, or practice of architecture within the built environment. This award is by nomination only.

However, these awards do not just serve as a way to have your projects recognised by your peers – but for other purposes too; Taking part in these awards can help with evaluating your current business model as well as identifying any further improvements one should implement, and offer marketing exposure to stand out amongst the competition.

Luxury Hotel Rosselli in Valletta

Besides the more business-minded aspects of the awards, let us not forget the impact on morale that it can provide. Awards are always a way to give a shout out to your team, their talents, and their achievements. It can create a greater bond between one another and also, it could be fun to take part and share the stories of your projects. There will always be something empowering in overcoming the challenges of making a fantastic award submission, taking the chance, and putting your work out there for all to enjoy and recognise.

Commercial building winner, crane currency Ħal Far