It’s Barca Vs Sevilla: Maltese Football Fans In For A Treat As Spanish Giants Go Head To Head

It’s a public holiday today and what better way for football fans to enjoy it than to tune in to a clash between two Spanish giants? Barcelona and Sevilla will square off in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final and it’s shaping up to be a classic encounter. No club has been successful in the Copa del Rey as Barcelona but the Blaugranes are struggling this season and are currently only a point ahead of Sevilla in the league. However, Ronald Koeman’s team has picked up steam in recent weeks, winning their last six games across all competitions.

From their end, Sevilla are cup masters, winning an astonishing four out of the last five UEFA Europa League competitions. Julian Lopetegui’s team has been in impressive form, winning their last seven games. Whoever wins the two legs will be the favourite to win the cup, with both teams expected to triumph over either of the other two semi-finalists Athletic Bilbao and Levante. The stakes could not be higher. Meridianbet has you covered for any potential outcomes from the big game, from overall scorers to individual player outcomes.

With odds of 2.25, Barcelona are the favourites to win, with a victory for Sevilla given odds of 3.05 and a draw seen as the least likely result, with odds of 3.40. Considering the firing power of both squads, odds on both teams to score are going at an unsurprisingly low 1.64. Meanwhile, if you think at least one team will draw blanks, Meridianbet‘s odds for an X-0 result stand at 2.21. Evergreen football legend Lionel Messi is favourite to score at one point during the game at odds of 2.1, while Sevilla’s Moroccan sensation Youssef En-Nesyri is close behind with odds of 2.15, and Barca’s Antoine Griezmann third with odds of 8.00. If you’re feeling brave enough to predict the final scoreline, the most likely result is a 1-0 or 2-1 victory for Barca (odds of 8.60) and the second most likely a reverse 1-0 or 2-1 victory for Sevilla (odds of 10).

And if you’d like to take it a step further, you can also bet that one of the teams will win the actual cup – Barca is currently the clear favourite with odds of 1.69, while Sevilla trails behind at 5.14. Still, anything can happen in football, especially in cup games, so it could very well be worth a punt. If you’re new to the game, Meridianbet has an enticing offer for newcomers. Sign up now and you’ll get a free €10 to bet on whichever sporting event you want, without having to deposit a single cent into your account. Play your cards right and you can watch that amount grow and grow. All you need to do is sign up and verify yourself over at [email protected] and you’re good to go.

Cover photo: Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Author: Валерий Дед Tag a La Liga fan!